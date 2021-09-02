Lowell’s Bret Edwards throws 3 TD passes as UNH holds off Stony Brook

Edwards, who finished 17-of-25 passing, sandwiched two short first-half TD passes to Kyle Lepkowski and Espanet around a 4-yard rushing score by Sean Coyne. Edwards connected with Espanet for a 64-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter to lead 27-0.

Edwards, a sophomore who starred at Central Catholic, started in place of Max Brosmer, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in camp. Edwards made one start in 2019 before losing the job to Brosmer.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Bret Edwards of Lowell threw three touchdown passes, two to Brian Espanet, and New Hampshire held off Stony Brook for a 27-21 victory in a season and Colonial Athletic Association opener Thursday night.

Advertisement

Stony Brook rallied to get within 6 points and started its final drive with two minutes remaining from its own 44 but three incomplete passes finished a nine-play drive at the UNH 19 with 18 seconds left.

Espanet finished with five catches for 100 yards.

Tuyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another while Ty Son Lawton added a TD run for the Seawolves.

Both teams scored 14 points off a combined six turnovers.

Delaware 34, Maine 24 — Nolan Henderson threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns, and Delaware rallied to beat Maine at Orono in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Ranked No. 5 in the FCS, Delaware built a 17-0 lead before the Black Bears scored 24 straight and led by seven at halftime.

Henderson connected with Thyrick Pitts on a 66-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter to tie it. Ryan Coe’s 20-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the third put the Blue Hens up for good. Khory Spruill’s 2-yard scoring plunge ended an eight play, 77-yard drive to help seal it with 8:01 left to play.

Advertisement

Gene Coleman finished with 120 yards receiving on five receptions with a touchdown, and Pitts had 116 yards receiving on five receptions and a score.

Maine’s Joe Fagnano threw for 280 yards and two scores and was intercepted twice.