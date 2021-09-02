A deeper look at how the Patriots conducted business during cutdown week

“I’ve been on waivers a few times myself, so I’m familiar with that process,” Belichick said, drawing some laughs and smiles.

Speaking to a handful of reporters after the exhibition win over the Giants Sunday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked just how tough it was to cut players — a task every coach in the league would soon taking on as initial rosters needed to be set by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

FOXBOROUGH — It was a brief moment of levity at the start of a roller-coaster week, where NFL players experience nearly every emotion in the book.

Belichick explained the difficult process and conversations that take place with players who have busted their butts and sacrificed much to make an impression and be part of a team.

It’s one of the lousiest parts of the job. It’s also a harsh reality.

“There are some players that you’re going to have to say, ‘We don’t have a spot for you,’ ” Belichick said. “I think we all knew that when we signed up for it … that’s part of the competitive nature of pro sports.”

The week is a harrowing one for players on the bubble as they sweat out the initial 53 and the transactions that follow over the next few days.

It’s also among the busiest stretches for NFL coaches and front offices as they pore over film and other material to make decisions on final cuts. Simultaneously they need to keep tabs on the other 31 teams in case a player they covet becomes available.

“Well, in terms of player transactions, yeah,” Belichick said Tuesday, noting that over the course of the last two weeks, some 1,300 player transactions took place across the league that needed to be investigated. “It’s busy. It’s a lot busier for our personnel department. I’m trying to keep track of all those guys and talking to other teams and figuring out if there’s any conversations to be had and so forth, and that’s what this … whole week is. What it’s been, too. It started back on Thursday, Friday when teams started releasing guys after they played that final preseason game.”

The flurry of moves that takes place in the 48 hours after the original cutdown day keep players on edge. Making the initial 53-man roster can provide a sigh of relief for some, but lots of times it’s a short sigh.

Adrian Phillips revealed this week he kept his phone on airplane mode to avoid receiving the dreaded cut call during his rookie season when he signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

“I pretty much told myself if they’re going to cut me, they’re going to have to come to my hotel room,” he said. “I made it until, like, 12:50 p.m., because on the West Coast cuts had to be done by 1 p.m.”

Phillips eventually got the bad news call, but after a stint on the practice squad he made his way to the active roster before becoming an All-Pro.

Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin did the opposite. He spent the day chatting and playing Monopoly on the phone with former Michigan teammate Carlo Kemp (who was waived by the Packers) before taking a nap.

“I came to the building, I was kind of walking on eggshells, and yeah, no one told me I made the team, no one told I didn’t make the team, so I’m kind of still here,” Nordin said Thursday.

Players who experience the lows of being released can quickly find themselves back in the building shortly if they are asked to join a club’s practice squad.

Those units, which have expanded to 16 in the COVID-19 era, have been a godsend for players hoping to prolong their careers and teams hoping to build depth.

Of the 15 players New England signed to its practice squad, 12 spent the summer in Foxborough.

The Patriots placed wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve as he continues to rehab the shoulder ailment he suffered during the second exhibition game in Philadelphia. He can return as early as Week 4 … The club also officially announced the acquisition of running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry off waivers from the Dolphins. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert, fullback Ben Mason, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai were officially added to the practice squad. All four players were at Thursday’s full-pads practice … Offensive tackle Yasir Durant, acquired via trade Monday, also made his practice debut … Practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross was the lone player missing … Starting center David Andrews was limited … Running back Brandon Bolden and tight end Matt LaCosse wore red noncontact jerseys … The team is treating this week similar to a regular-season bye week. Thursday was a getaway day for a three-day break for the players before reporting back for a Monday practice.

