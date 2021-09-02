Eduardo Rodriguez leads Red Sox to shutout of Rays

With a makeshift starting lineup behind him, a team ravaged by the outbreak of COVID-19, Rodriguez deftly worked his way through seven innings without yielding a run. His performance was enough to escape Tropicana Field with a 4-0 win and a series split. The Sox lost three straight heading into Sale’s start Wednesday. It had the look of a season that created even more space for a new low. But the Sox, paper-thin roster and all, figured out a way to escape the road trip with a 4-3 record while still in command of that second wild-card spot over Oakland by two games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just a night after Chris Sale delivered in what was a crucial win for the Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez turned in his own stellar performance Thursday night — likely his best one of the season.

Advertisement

Rodriguez established the inner-thirds of the plate with his fastball-cutter mix which gave the Rays hitters fits. His velocity on both those pitches was a tick up over his yearly average. Rodriguez allowed just four hits through his six-plus innings of work, giving away just one free pass. The lefthander yielded minimal hard contact with one of the hits coming on a Manuel Margot broken-bat single. This start builds off Rodriguez’s prior outing against the Rays when he went seven innings, surrendering three runs over that span in a Sox win.

The Red Sox had a tough opponent on the hill in Shane McClanahan, but they made easy work of the Rays starter beginning in the top of the first. Hunter Renfroe carved a leadoff single to right field. Then Bobby Dalbec’s RBI single brought in Renfroe, giving the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead.

In the second, it was Renfroe who came through for the Sox. Following a leadoff walk to Danny Santana, Jack Lopez put down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Santana to second. Later that inning, Renfroe’s two-out knock scored Santana.

Advertisement

The fifth inning was what ultimately ended McClanahan’s night. Jonathan Aráuz made him work in what ended in a walk following an 11-pitch at-bat. Kyle Schwarber’s single put the Red Sox in the driver’s seat, putting them in a prime position to add on. J.D. Martinez did just that, scorching a line drive single to right. Dalbec followed with his second RBI of the contest, peppering a single to give the Sox a 4-0 lead. The Sox hitters didn’t get to McClanahan with brute force, but more so with quality at-bats.

Manager Alex Cora sent Rodriguez back out for the seventh. But when the southpaw walked Wander Franco and surrendered a single to Yandy Diaz, that’s when Cora called on Garrett Richards, who has thrived in his role as a reliever. He continued, delivering three scoreless innings and sealing the win as the Red Sox travel back to Fenway for a three-game series against the Indians.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.