fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox 4, Rays 0

Eduardo Rodriguez leads Red Sox to shutout of Rays

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 2, 2021, 44 minutes ago
The Rays had no answers for Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.
The Rays had no answers for Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez.Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just a night after Chris Sale delivered in what was a crucial win for the Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez turned in his own stellar performance Thursday night — likely his best one of the season.

With a makeshift starting lineup behind him, a team ravaged by the outbreak of COVID-19, Rodriguez deftly worked his way through seven innings without yielding a run. His performance was enough to escape Tropicana Field with a 4-0 win and a series split. The Sox lost three straight heading into Sale’s start Wednesday. It had the look of a season that created even more space for a new low. But the Sox, paper-thin roster and all, figured out a way to escape the road trip with a 4-3 record while still in command of that second wild-card spot over Oakland by two games.

Advertisement

Rodriguez established the inner-thirds of the plate with his fastball-cutter mix which gave the Rays hitters fits. His velocity on both those pitches was a tick up over his yearly average. Rodriguez allowed just four hits through his six-plus innings of work, giving away just one free pass. The lefthander yielded minimal hard contact with one of the hits coming on a Manuel Margot broken-bat single. This start builds off Rodriguez’s prior outing against the Rays when he went seven innings, surrendering three runs over that span in a Sox win.

The Red Sox had a tough opponent on the hill in Shane McClanahan, but they made easy work of the Rays starter beginning in the top of the first. Hunter Renfroe carved a leadoff single to right field. Then Bobby Dalbec’s RBI single brought in Renfroe, giving the Red Sox a quick 1-0 lead.

In the second, it was Renfroe who came through for the Sox. Following a leadoff walk to Danny Santana, Jack Lopez put down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Santana to second. Later that inning, Renfroe’s two-out knock scored Santana.

Advertisement

The fifth inning was what ultimately ended McClanahan’s night. Jonathan Aráuz made him work in what ended in a walk following an 11-pitch at-bat. Kyle Schwarber’s single put the Red Sox in the driver’s seat, putting them in a prime position to add on. J.D. Martinez did just that, scorching a line drive single to right. Dalbec followed with his second RBI of the contest, peppering a single to give the Sox a 4-0 lead. The Sox hitters didn’t get to McClanahan with brute force, but more so with quality at-bats.

Manager Alex Cora sent Rodriguez back out for the seventh. But when the southpaw walked Wander Franco and surrendered a single to Yandy Diaz, that’s when Cora called on Garrett Richards, who has thrived in his role as a reliever. He continued, delivering three scoreless innings and sealing the win as the Red Sox travel back to Fenway for a three-game series against the Indians.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video