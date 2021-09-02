EMass girls’ volleyball: Concord-Carlisle’s Corinne Herr headlines Players to Watch

Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester — The versatile senior can play in the middle and on the outside, and averaged 2.62 kills per set as a junior.

Laura Cogswell, Barnstable — A Globe All-Scholastic in both volleyball and hockey last year, Cogswell is a great distributor who averaged 9.7 assists per set.

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — As a sophomore, she totaled 158 kills across 38 sets to guide the Pioneers to the Cape Ann League title.