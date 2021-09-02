EMass girls’ volleyball: Concord-Carlisle’s Corinne Herr headlines Players to Watch

Maggie Brogioli, Old Rochester — The versatile senior can play in the middle and on the outside, and averaged 2.62 kills per set as a junior.
Laura Cogswell, Barnstable — A Globe All-Scholastic in both volleyball and hockey last year, Cogswell is a great distributor who averaged 9.7 assists per set.
Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — As a sophomore, she totaled 158 kills across 38 sets to guide the Pioneers to the Cape Ann League title.
Corinne Herr, Concord-Carlisle — She amassed 204 kills as a junior for the Patriots (12-0) in their drive to the Dual County Large title.
Sorelle Lawton, Dartmouth — The Indians went undefeated in 2020 as Lawton totaled 99 kills, 74 aces, and 76 digs. She is a senior.
Olivia Pucillo, Acton-Boxborough — A junior outside hitter, Pucillo has a 30.4 percent kill rate and is a strong server.
Alayna Rooney, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior libero returns for one final year as the Dolphins face heavy competition in the Cape & Islands.
Annika Schmitt, Quincy — A junior setter, Schmitt will facilitate the offense for the Presidents in the tough Patriot League.
Ellie Streeper, Needham — Now a senior captain, the libero completed 72 percent of passes and totaled 241 digs last season.
Lucy Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth — The two-time All-Scholastic and reigning Cape & Islands Atlantic Division MVP returns after tallying 169 kills and 105 digs as a junior.