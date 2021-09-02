Game 136: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

For all that has gone wrong with the Red Sox lately, including another player testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, they will have a chance to split their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Sox put themselves in position for a split with Wednesday’s 3-2 win, getting the victory on Jarren Duran’s RBI single in the ninth.
After Thursday night’s game, the Sox will return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Cleveland Indians.
Lineups
RED SOX (76-59): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7, 5.12 ERA)
RAYS (84-49): TBA
Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (9-4, 3.59 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-3, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Kyle Schwarber 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 1-3
Rays vs. Rodriguez: Randy Arozarena 3-6, Nelson Cruz 4-22, Yandy Díaz 6-12, Wander Franco 2-5, Kevin Kiermaier 1-10, Brandon Lowe 4-11, Jordan Luplow 0-2, Manuel Margot 2-8, Austin Meadows 1-10, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Taylor Walls 0-3, Mike Zunino 1-7
Stat of the day: Among American League players with at least 50 plate appearances in August, Dalbec ranked first in OPS (1.205), second in OBP (.431), second in slugging (.774), and second in batting average (.339). He tied for the team lead in RBIs (21), and ranked second in home runs (7) and extra-base hits (12).
Notes: Rodriguez went 3-1 with a 3.33 ERA in August. He also had a no-decision in which he struck out eight while allowing two runs in 5 ⅓ innings. Rodriguez is 1-3 with a 5.15 ERA in 11 starts against the Rays … The Red Sox have homered in each of their last 10 games (21 home runs total) … McClanahan was 5-0 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts in August, In his only start against the Red Sox on Aug. 1, McClanahan allowed one run in six innings of a 3-2 win for the Rays.
