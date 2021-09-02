Game 136: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

For all that has gone wrong with the Red Sox lately, including another player testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, they will have a chance to split their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Sox put themselves in position for a split with Wednesday’s 3-2 win, getting the victory on Jarren Duran’s RBI single in the ninth.

After Thursday night’s game, the Sox will return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Cleveland Indians.