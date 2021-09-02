No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia a possible national championship preview right off the bat

The 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pound Uiagalelei has shown he has the skills to fill Lawrence’s shoes, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 914 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two fill-in starts last season.

The highly regarded Uiagalelei takes over for Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft. He will look to continue Clemson’s impressive run of success under coach Dabo Swinney. Uiagalelei and the No. 3 Tigers meet the fifth-ranked Bulldogs Saturday night in the Duke’s Mayo Classic, a neutral site game in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finally has the national spotlight to himself. The Georgia Bulldogs would love nothing more than to steal it from him and set themselves up for a run at a national championship.

Advertisement

But now its his team.

“Just making the right decision every single play, putting the offense in the right position, making sure I’m doing my job,” Uiagalelei said of his focus.

He’ll need to be at the top of his game against a loaded Georgia defense that is stout up front with tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and ends Jalen Carter and Travon Walker.

Clemson, a 3½-point favorite, has won six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and has been to the CFP six straight times.

But a loss in Saturday night’s season opener would leave the Tigers with a potentially thin margin for error the rest of the season given how difficult it is to make the four-team playoff with two losses.

“Coach Swinney’s talked about it. Yeah, we might be able to see these guys later down the road,” Uiagalelei said. “But for me, every single game, whatever the next game is, it’s the biggest game. It really doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

This isn’t the first time the teams have met in a season opener.

Advertisement

Clemson’s last loss in a season opener came in 2014 when they were toppled by the Bulldogs, 45-21, in Athens, Ga. Georgia hasn’t lost its opening game since 2013 when the Bulldogs were upended, 38-35, at Clemson.

It’s the most anticipated game of the young college football season, and clearly the anticipation of this Week 1 clash is reaching a crescendo.

“I’m ready to play a game, our kids are ready to play a game. We need to play a game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We need to play a game to get better. I don’t know that we are going to get better continuing to practice against each other, the walkthroughs, to teach. There’s no more time for that.”

…

The season-opening game between Temple and Rutgers scheduled Thursday night was postponed until Saturday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over parts of the Northeast.

Rutgers’ stadium sits on the banks of the Raritan River and some towns in northern New Jersey reported receiving as many as 8 inches of rain Wednesday night. Flooding was reported in many areas Thursday and some major roads leading to the stadium were closed.

The game was rescheduled for noon Saturday.



