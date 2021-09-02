Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels details why the Patriots made Mac Jones the starting quarterback

“He’s learned how to operate what we’ve asked him to operate so far fairly well,” McDaniels said Wednesday. “He’s improved, and he continues to make progress. He’s generally taken care of the football. And he’s given the other 10 guys on the field an opportunity to do their job effectively and produce positive plays.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels shed some light on the qualities the team’s coaching staff likes about rookie quarterback Mac Jones, listing his work ethic, his preparation, and his ability to learn.

Advertisement

“He still has a lot to learn and a long way to go in terms of where hopefully we end up going, but I really feel confident about his approach, his ability to learn, his ability to process information and, really, his ability to make a mistake and learn from those, too.”

McDaniels also emphasized the fact that Jones is a great listener who tries to not make the same mistake twice. Throughout training camp, Jones would often rebound whenever he had a stretch of bad plays.

But McDaniels made a few things clear: He’s not expecting Jones to start the season with a “full bucket,” though the 22-year-old rookie has begun developing a level of comfort with the system. McDaniels’s goal is to put all 11 offensive players in a position to succeed. His initial focus will be incorporating things Jones does fundamentally well so that the team can play fast and aggressively, and then the hope is to build off that as the season goes on.

“You just want to give them an opportunity to go out there and do things that they know well and feel comfortable doing,” McDaniels said. “Over the course of a long season, going up against really good players and good coaches, you know, as the year progresses, you’re going to have to build. You’re going to have to change. You’re going to have to grow.”

Advertisement

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.