The top story lines in New England college football this fall

After a season mostly lost to COVID-19, college football returns in full force this fall, and there’s no shortage of story lines. Here are 11 to keep an eye on:

It’s also the number of games the 57 NCAA football programs in New England — excluding Boston College — combined to play during the 2020 season. Just two of them took place in Massachusetts.

Can UMass turn it around?

This marks the 10th season since the Minutemen moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision, and all they have to show for it are 19 wins over nine losing seasons. Entering Year 3 under coach Walt Bell, UMass returns seven starters on each side of the ball from an 0-4 campaign last fall.

With a schedule that includes two FCS opponents and a couple of lower-tier FBS schools — plus home games for the first time since 2019 — there are wins to be had. There’s also optimism stemming from a pair of transfers: 6-foot-5-inch sophomore quarterback Tyler Lytle from Colorado and sophomore running back Kay’Ron Adams from Rutgers. They can only help an offense that scored just one touchdown in four games.

UMass is hoping for better things ahead after a truncated 0-4 season in 2020. Shaban Athuman/Associated Press

The defense, meanwhile, suffered the worst statistical season in school history in 2019, but features a ball-hawking secondary anchored by sophomore cornerback Josh Wallace, sophomore safety Tanner Davis, and junior cornerback Noah Boykin.

UMass opens the season Saturday at Pittsburgh, where two-time UMass coach Mark Whipple now serves as offensive coordinator.

Murphy is two wins away

Harvard has had 22 months to stew over how the 2019 season ended, when an excruciating double-overtime loss to Yale capped a four-game slide. But the running game and defensive front seven are reasons for optimism.

Then-freshman Aiden Borguet broke out for 269 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in The Game in 2019, and he’ll share the backfield with former All-Ivy first-team selection Aaron Shampklin, who hasn’t played since 2018 when he led the league in rushing yards.

Factor in five returning starters on defense — led by All-Ivy first-team linebacker Jordan Hill — and coach Tim Murphy should cruise past the two victories he needs to surpass former Yale coach Carm Cozza for the most in the Ivy League (179).

Harvard opens the season at Georgetown Sept. 18.

Can the Crusaders three-peat?

While Harvard was losing momentum late in 2019, Holy Cross was building it. The Crusaders (3-2) finished last season ranked No. 25 in the country and captured their second straight Patriot League crown, defeating Bucknell, 33-10, in the league’s first championship game.

The league’s coaches expect Holy Cross to pick up where it left off, giving the Crusaders 11 of a possible 14 first-place votes in their preseason poll. The man tasked with leading the way will be 2020 Patriot League Rookie of the Year Matthew Sluka, a sophomore quarterback who was named a Jerry Rice Award finalist.

Holy Cross kicks off its season at UConn Saturday.

Mensah eyes UConn record

Of the three FBS schools in New England, the only one not to play in 2020 was UConn, meaning Worcester’s Kevin Mensah has been waiting nearly two years to see if he can become the school’s all-time leading rusher.

Kevin Mensah resumed his chase of history in this year's opener against Fresno State. Gary Kazanjian/Associated Press

Mensah is already the first Husky to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Jordan Todman in 2009-10. With 2,624 career yards, Mensah needs less than 1,200 to surpass Donald Brown’s school record of 3,800.

UConn lost its opener to Fresno State last Saturday.

Hall of Fame pedigree at URI

On the day Adam Vinatieri retired this spring, Andre Tippett’s son, Coby, posted a photo on Twitter of himself as a kid sidling up to a smiling Vinatieri while sporting an Old Navy shirt and pocket watch. Tippett is all grown up now and entering his final season at safety for the University of Rhode Island.

Following his father’s Hall of Fame playing career for the Patriots, Coby grew up in Sharon and starred at Xaverian before spending one season at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. After three seasons with Towson, Tippett transferred to URI, where he snagged three interceptions and made 20 tackles in three games in 2020.

Coby Tippett (center) played at Towson before transferring to URI. Daniel Lin/Associated Press

Rhode Island was picked sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll of league coaches and media relations directors, one spot behind New Hampshire and two in front of Maine.

Perry putting up numbers

Brown quarterback EJ Perry was selected for the Walter Payton Award and Senior Bowl watch lists, and the former Andover High record-breaker was named a third-team FCS Preseason All-American. After transferring from Boston College, Perry took the Ivy League by storm in 2019, setting a conference record for total offense (3,678) while leading the nation in offensive yards per game (367.8).

Brown was picked sixth in the Ivy League preseason poll, and hosts URI in its season opener Sept. 18.

Miller time at Maine

Maine’s Andre Miller, a 6-2, 220-pound wide receiver, grew up in Old Town, just 6 miles from Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine. A star in high school — he was MVP of the 2016 Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl — Miller spent a year at Division 3 Husson and a year at Eastern Maine Community College before walking on at Maine.

He broke out in the final game of the 2018 season, catching nine passes for 129 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown, in the FCS national semifinals. This year he’ll be snagging passes from quarterback Joe Fagnano, who was named to the FCS National Player of the Year watch list.

Maine faced fifth-ranked Delaware in its opener Thursday.

Chestnut ready to roll

In the running for best college player in New England is Sacred Heart senior running back Julius Chestnut. The only FCS first-team preseason All-American in the region, he is coming off a Northeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year award and a third-place finish in voting for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the top FCS offensive player.

Chestnut’s 205.2 all-purpose yards per game led the nation in 2020, and his 3,063 career rushing yards are about 700 shy of Keshaudas Spence’s school record (3,745).

Coming off a Northeast Conference championship, Sacred Heart was picked to repeat in the preseason coaches’ poll. The Pioneers host Bucknell Saturday.

Will Bentley top the NE-10?

On Oct. 18, 2019, Bentley was 1-4 and appeared headed toward a second straight losing season. But a five-game winning streak led to a Northeast-10 championship in coach Bill Kavanaugh’s sixth season.

Nearly two years later, the Falcons — who bring back their leading passer (senior Stephen Sturm), rusher (graduate student Andrew Brazicki) and receiver (Foxborough’s Austin Ryan, a senior) — were picked second in the coaches’ preseason poll behind New Haven, which returns running back Shamar Logan, the 2019 NE-10 Rookie of the Year.

Close behind is Stonehill, picked third by the coaches, which features sophomore running back Justin Felder, the defending league MVP.

New face at Worcester State

For the first time in the history of Worcester State football, someone other than Brien Cullen will be at the helm. After 37 years and 181 wins, the five-time NEFC Coach of the Year retired following the 2019 season, and Adam Peloquin, a 2012 graduate, has taken over on an interim basis.

Cullen, who had led the team since it was a nascent club program, will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 18.





Other things to watch

Middlebury (9-0), Wesleyan (8-1), and Williams (7-2) all put together strong NESCAC campaigns in 2019. The player to watch this season is Williams senior wide receiver Frank Stola, who rewrote the Ephs record book in 2019, becoming the school leader in touchdown catches (27) and receiving yards (2,123) and setting the single-season mark for touchdown catches (12) ... When Williams and Amherst meet Nov. 13, it will mark the 135th game between the schools, the most in any Division 3 matchup and the fourth-most in all of NCAA football … MIT has won two straight NEWMAC crowns and enters the season with eight returning all-conference selections. The Engineers were picked third (tied with WPI) in the preseason poll, behind Springfield and Merchant Marine. WPI shared the league title in 2019 and could tie the school record for consecutive winning seasons with its sixth this fall … In the ECFC, Dean hopes to follow up its 2019 title; the Bulldogs, who sport a talented group of wide receivers, have been selected as preseason favorites by the league’s coaches.



