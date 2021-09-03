Broadway in Boston to require proof of vaccination

Broadway in Boston became the latest arts organization to implement stricter COVID-19 policies Friday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to fuel rising case counts across the country.

Under the new rules, theater-goers age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of full vaccination to attend all performances of “Hadestown,” which opens Nov. 2 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Individuals who for medical or religious reasons are not vaccinated, may provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance, or an antigen test within 24 hours of the show.

Unlike some other presenters and producers, Broadway in Boston will not require children 11 and younger to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, though all guests will be required to wear masks while at the venue.