Season 3 will deliver final stanza for ‘Dickinson’

I’ve loved “Dickinson,” the Apple TV+ series about the young Emily Dickinson. It’s sweetly comic as it brings a modern sensibility to its 19th-century setting; but it can also be moving as it takes us into Dickinson’s struggles to express herself. The show is both irreverent and quite reverent when it comes to the poetry.

Series creator Alena Smith has just announced that the upcoming third season of the show, which will premiere on Nov. 5 with three of its 10 episodes, will be its last. I’m sad, of course, but I’m also glad. The longer a good show lingers, the better the odds that it will decline into repetition and even self-parody.