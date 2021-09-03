A busy week for tech and life science deals in Boston

Laronde , a Cambridge-based biotech startup, received $440 million in funding to advance its “endless RNA” technology, which could enable humans to produce their own proteins to treat diseases. The company, incubated by Flagship Pioneering — which also launched Moderna — made its public debut three months ago with $50 million in funding. Now, it has closed the third-largest biotech deal in the United States this year, behind Cambridge biotech firms EQRx and ElevateBio .

As historic levels of investment funnel into Boston’s technology and life science sectors, a number of companies closed deals in the lead-up to the Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

Fitness-wearable company Whoop, based in Boston, raised $200 million, increasing the company’s valuation to $3.6 billion and making it the most valuable standalone fitness wearable startup in the world, the company said Monday. The funding round was led by Japan’s SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and will allow the company — which makes a fitness strap that monitors health and sleep metrics — to enhance its product offerings. On Thursday, the firm said it acquired Push, a Toronto-based sports technology company focused on weightlifting for an undisclosed amount.

Insurify, a Cambridge-based insurance technology startup, raised $100 million earlier this week, in a funding round led by Motive Partners. The company, which runs a platform that allows consumers to compare auto, home, and life insurance quotes, will use the funding to double its workforce to 250 employees, and brings the total amount Insurify has raised to $128 million. Officials from the company are looking to expand its engineering, product management, and data science teams.

Clinical-stage biotech company Disc Medicine, located in Cambridge, announced a $90 million funding round on Thursday. The deal, led by OrbiMed, allows the company to advance the development of two blood disorder drugs. Disc Medicine, which was founded in 2017, has a drug in phase two of clinical trials aimed at treating a rare genetic blood disorder, along with a phase one trial to treat a rare blood disorder which affects bone marrow.

Advertisement

Panorama Education, a Boston-based education technology startup, raised $60 million this week, as demand for its product has grown since school districts shifted to virtual learning during the pandemic, company officials said. The firm, which developed a platform to collect survey data on students, teachers, and parents, has now raised $105 million in total. It partners with over 1,500 school districts nationwide including New York City, San Francisco, and Detroit to track social and emotional student outcomes. The deal was led by General Atlantic. The startup’s early backers include the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Health care technology company Centaur Labs, based in Boston, raised $15 million on Friday, as the company seeks to use artificial intelligence to more accurately label medical data. The deal, led by Matrix Partners, will allow the company to hire more staff and advance product development. To train its algorithms, Centaur has created a gamified mobile app, called DiagnosUs, where “tens of thousands” of medical students and professionals can compete to label medical data, the company said.

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said on Wednesday it acquired a majority stake in Drift, the Boston chatbot software and marketing firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but company officials said the transaction valued Drift at over $1 billion. This would make the company one of the relatively few Latino-founded “unicorns,” which refers to startups valued at more than $1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

Aaron Pressman and Anissa Gardizy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Pranshu Verma can be reached at pranshu.verma@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pranshuverma_.