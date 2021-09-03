Join us for a discussion about the Delta variant and kids

These kids are innocent. They are young and trusting. And they’re heading into a school year riddled with unknowns as the Delta variant continues its rampage while kids under 12 remain unvaccinated.

This week, I’m seeing photos of my friends’ sweet kids on social media, standing at front doorsteps and bus stops, ready for the first day of school just like an ordinary year — and I feel so sad. This is partially because my kids don’t start school for another week and they’re about to eat each other alive. But in all seriousness, I feel sad because this isn’t an ordinary year whatsoever, and I wish we could protect them better.

“The Delta variant is much more highly transmissible than was Alpha,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a recent briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team. “So given that, you’ll see more children likely get infected. And since you have a certain percentage of children, even though the percentage is small, [a] certain percentage of children will require hospitalization. So quantitatively, you will see more children in the hospital.”

Heather Hopp-Bruce

Meanwhile, there’s little consistency across school districts. Some are mandating masks indoors; others aren’t. Some are mandating vaccinations; others aren’t. One friend messaged me this morning that her son had a positive case in his mask-optional classroom on the first day of school. Another mom e-mailed me asking for advice about how to politely ask her day-care provider if she was vaccinated. This woman is actually afraid of offending someone while protecting her toddler’s health.

“I feel like I’m having the same nightmare again, only this time things are much worse, and I can’t protect my kid,” another parent told me. Last year, she said, at least we had remote school. Now it’s a free-for-all.

That’s why I’m hosting a panel on Friday, Sept. 10, at noon, sponsored by Boston Children’s Hospital, to hopefully address fears and answer questions. We have a stellar line-up. I’m joined by MGH pediatric physician Dr. Vandana Madhavan; Brown University economist and author Emily Oster; and Lesley University education department chair Dr. Lisa Fiore.

Please e-mail me with your questions, and I’ll do my best to answer all of them. Register here (tune in live or register to watch later) and at www.globe.com/events.

Next week, my newsletter and this space will relaunch with a focus on families with kids under 12 as we cling to this strange, slow-moving train. I want parents to know that they’re not alone, that no question is too silly or paranoid or strange, and that The Boston Globe is here with insight and community as we struggle with absolutely unprecedented challenges — and try to retain a little humor and perspective along the way. Hope to see you next week.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.