This small Vermont town named prime fall getaway by Travel + Leisure

Tucked not far from the southwest corner of Vermont, Manchester, with views of the Taconic and Green mountain ranges, is an ideal place to enjoy the fall foliage, Travel + Leisure said. Hiking is also a must — Manchester contains part of the country’s oldest long-distance trail, the 272-mile Long Trail , which snakes through the entire state.

Manchester, Vt., about three-and-a-half hours northwest of Boston, was named one of the seven best “off the beaten trail” small towns for a fall getaway in a new list published by Travel + Leisure ..

Looking to escape the big city this fall? You don’t have to go far from Boston to find one of the best small-town getaways in the country.

Want to soak up the last of the sun? Head to the Seven Springs Garden and Sculpture Park to peruse the outdoor art, the Equinox Valley Nursery to pick out some pumpkins on their famed patch, or Mad Tom Orchard a few miles outside of town to pluck (and eat) fresh apples. Waterfalls and swimming holes are scattered throughout the area for when you need to cool down from all the outdoor fun.

Indoor exploring more your speed? Manchester is home to Hildene, once the home of Abraham Lincoln’s eldest son, the Southern Vermont Arts Center, and the American Museum of Fly Fishing. At the Manchester Designer Outlets, there are factory stores for Brooks Brothers, Polo Ralph Lauren, and J.Crew. Shopping spree, anyone?

As for lodgings, earlier this summer, The Wilburton hosted a “Bridgerton”-themed stay at its regal estate, which sits on 30 acres. There’s plenty of other lodgings, like the Inn at Manchester and The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa, to put your feet up after a day of small-town exploring.

If you want to make a big-time small-town trip, Cashiers, N.C., Bardstown, Ky., and Cambria, Calif. are among the other destinations endorsed by the Travel + Leisure list.

