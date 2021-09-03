53-year-old Boston man arrested in fatal stabbing

Sean Stuart was arrested about 6:15 p.m. on three separate warrants for murder, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed robbery, police said in a statement.

A 53-year-old Boston man was arrested Friday evening for allegedly stabbing and killing a Texas man on Atkinson Street last month, Boston police said.

Stuart was charged in connection with the death of Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele, 29, of Houston, who was found suffering from a stab wound at 112 Atkinson St. about 6:12 a.m. on Aug. 23, according to police. Anaele was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The killing is under investigation, and police ask that anyone with information contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

