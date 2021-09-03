Defrocked cardinal to be arraigned on sexual assault charges

McCarrick, who resides in an assisted living facility in the Midwest, “is extremely frightened about this proceeding,” his three attorneys wrote in an August 23 motion seeking to postpone his arraignment several weeks because they all had prior work or family commitments. “Given Mr. McCarrick’s age and frailty, he will need to be accompanied on the flight from his home by a relative.”

The 91-year-old former archbishop of Washington, D.C. was charged in July with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, making him the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official in the United States to face criminal charges in the clergy sexual abuse scandal. He was expelled from the priesthood three years ago over sexual abuse allegations.

Defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick is scheduled to be arraigned in Dedham District Court Friday on charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the 1970s.

Judge Paul J. McCallum denied the request, requiring McCarrick to appear as scheduled.

Advertisement

Prosecutors opposed the postponement because the man who has accused McCarrick of sexually abusing him plans to attend the arraignment and had already purchased nonrefundable airline tickets to Massachusetts, according to the motion filed by McCarrick’s attorneys, William Fick of Boston and Barry Coburn and Marc Eisenstein of Washington, D.C.

The victim’s name is redacted from court filings and he does not want to be identified, according to his lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian. The Globe does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault without their consent.

The man told investigators that McCarrick was a family friend who began molesting him when he was a boy. He said McCarrick often went on trips with his family and had sexually abused him in New Jersey, New York, California, and Massachusetts, according to a report by Wellesley police that was filed in court with the complaint.

Advertisement

On June 8, 1974, the alleged victim, then 16, said he was at his brother’s wedding reception at Wellesley College when McCarrick told him his father wanted the two of them to “have a talk” because the teenager was being mischievous at home and not attending church, according to the police report. He said McCarrick groped his genitals when they were walking around the campus. McCarrick had repeatedly molested him in the past, he said.

When they returned to the reception, McCarrick led him into a small room, closed the blinds, and told him “that he needed to go to confession.” He then fondled his genitals while “saying prayers to make me feel holy,” according to the report.

Before leaving the room, McCarrick told him to “say three Our Fathers and a Hail Mary or it was one Our Father and three Hail Marys, so God can redeem you of your sins,” the report stated.

During interviews with police, the man recounted later incidents when McCarrick sexually abused him in Arlington and at hotels in Newton, according to the report. He also provided four photographs of postcards he had received from McCarrick when he was younger, and a photo of McCarrick that predated the wedding reception in Wellesley.

Several men have filed civil lawsuits in New York and New Jersey against McCarrick, alleging that he sexually abused them in those states when they were children between the 1970s and the 1990s. But the statute of limitations has expired in those cases, preventing authorities from pursuing criminal charges.

Advertisement

But McCarrick can be charged with the alleged assaults in Wellesley because he was not a Massachusetts resident and the statute of limitations stopped running when he left the state. At the time of the alleged assault, McCarrick was a monsignor and secretary to Cardinal Terence Cooke and lived in the rectory attached to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

In 2018, the Vatican removed McCarrick from public ministry, citing credible allegations that he sexually abused an altar boy in the 1970s in New York. At the time, McCarrick issued a statement saying, “While I have absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse, and believe in my innocence, I am sorry for the pain the person who brought the charges has gone through, as well as for the scandal such charges cause our people.”

The following year, Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick after a Vatican investigation found him guilty of sex crimes against minors and adults.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.