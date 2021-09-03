Dorchester teenager arrested in shooting that killed dog

Police have identified a Dorchester teenager who is facing charges after a dog was shot and killed in Roxbury on Sunday morning.

Antonio Moore, 18, was arrested at his home Thursday by members of the police department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, police said in a statement. Moore is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and malicious killing of a domestic animal, police said.