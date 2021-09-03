Early voting in Boston’s preliminary election starts Saturday. Here’s where you can cast your vote

Early voting in the Boston preliminary election is kicking off on Saturday ahead of Election Day on Sept. 14.

Early voting will take place from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 10, and voters will be able to cast their votes at a number of polling locations across the city.

Voters will weigh in on the race for mayor of Boston and city councilor at-large, where four seats are up for grabs, as well as races for city council districts 4, 6, 7, and 9.