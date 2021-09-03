Early voting in Boston’s preliminary election starts Saturday. Here’s where you can cast your vote

Early voting in the Boston preliminary election is kicking off on Saturday ahead of Election Day on Sept. 14.
Early voting will take place from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Friday, Sept. 10, and voters will be able to cast their votes at a number of polling locations across the city.
Voters will weigh in on the race for mayor of Boston and city councilor at-large, where four seats are up for grabs, as well as races for city council districts 4, 6, 7, and 9.
A person must be a registered Boston voter to vote early, and they can vote at any early voting location. There are also ballot boxes across the city where voters who have requested their ballots by mail can drop them off.
If you don’t vote early, you’ll still be able to cast your vote on Election Day on Sept. 14.
Here’s a look at when and where you can cast your vote if you’re planning to vote early:
Saturday Sept. 4
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- BCYF Paris Street
- James F. Condon Elementary School
- Richard J. Murphy School
- ABCD Thelma D. Burns Building
- Another Course to College
- BCYF Roche
- BCYF Shelburne
- Central Library in Copley Square
- Jackson Mann School
- BCYF Quincy
Sunday Sept. 5
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- BCYF Paris Street
- James F. Condon Elementary School
- Richard J. Murphy School
- ABCD Thelma D. Burns Building
- Another Course to College
- BCYF Roche
- BCYF Shelburne
- Central Library in Copley Square
- Jackson Mann School
- BCYF Quincy
Tuesday Sept. 7
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- City Hall
From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- BCYF Tobin
- Harvard/Kent School
- Margarita Muniz Academy
- BCYF Mildred Ave Community Center
Wednesday Sept. 8
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- City Hall
Thursday Sept. 9
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:
- City Hall
From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
- Saint Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church
- District Hall
- BCYF Perkins
- The Salvation Army Boston Kroc Center
Friday Sept. 10
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- City Hall
