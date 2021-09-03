Elorza appoints Providence’s recreation director to be police major, despite having no law enforcement experience

Michael Stephens, who runs the mayor’s annual golf tournament, attended the Providence police citizens police academy years ago, but has no law enforcement experience.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza has appointed his friend, who is the director of recreation for the city, as a police major, to meet calls for a Black major in the Providence Police Department.

Stephens was chosen over Black officers within the department and from other police agencies. This is the first time in recent memory that a civilian has been put in a command staff position in the Providence Police Department.

Stephens did not respond to requests for comment Friday morning. A mayor’s spokeswoman did not answer questions about his qualifications Friday morning.

Officer Michael Imondi, president of the Providence police union, confirmed that Stephens had been appointed as major.

“We would prefer a major would be of law enforcement cloth,” Imondi said Friday afternoon. “If you’re in charge of the academy, you have to have some knowledge of what law enforcement does and the qualifications.”

The mayor appointed Stephens as director of parks and recreation in 2015, after giving him a key to the city. Stephens has worked for the city for more than 20 years, primarily as a coach of youth sports. He is also a founder of the Rhode Island Breakers AAU basketball program and an NCAA basketball referee.

“Throughout Michael Stephens’ accomplished career, he has always prioritized community-building on behalf of the City of Providence,” Elorza said in a statement Friday. “As the city’s first Community Relations and Diversion Services Major, Michael will continue to serve as a relationship-builder, strengthening and expanding the connections between our community and the police department while bringing the voice of the community to the highest levels of leadership within the department.”

The mayor did not respond to questions about Stephens’ qualifications or lack of law enforcement experience, training or certification.

The police union also raised the same questions:

“Will he be wearing a PPD uniform and badge and carrying a firearm? Does he have arrest powers? If so, is he post certified and where did he receive his certification?” the union asked. “What formal training has he received as a police officer? What qualifications does he have that gives him the law enforcement knowledge to oversee the training division and the curriculum that is being taught?”

“If the candidate needed all the above qualifications to assume the position, how was he able to secure the spot?” the union asked.

Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. told the Globe that Stephens will not wear a uniform, will not carry a gun, and will not have any arrest powers. He said it remained to be seen what type of law enforcement training would be appropriate for Stephens’ new position.

“There are models out there where civilians have been put in this role to be greater liaisons in the community and that’s a role Mike can fit and fill,” Clements said. “I know this model has been used in bigger cities in the current climate. We’ll see what other departments have done … and what exact role he’ll play.”

Imondi said the job should have been filled with someone from the law enforcement field that was post certified, at a bare minimum.

“This once again clearly shows a lack of understanding, leadership and arrogance on the mayor’s behalf, once again pandering to the political winds,” Imondi said. “This sets a bad precedent for future appointments of individuals who have no law enforcement experience in positions that clearly call for it ... but then again we have a mayor who had no qualifications to lead a city and we see what that’s done to the city of Providence, so I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.