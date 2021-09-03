How The Guild is growing its beer-brewing empire

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think all pumpkin-flavored products should be banned until at least Oct. 1. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map on Labor Day, so I’ll be right back in your inbox on Tuesday morning.

The Guild of Pawtucket is opening a second location in Warren, R.I.

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 207.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 687,744 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 353

Test-positive rate: 2.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 149

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Do you like fun? How about beer? And water?

Last week in this space, I mentioned how excited I was that The Guild Brewing Company has opened a new location in Warren. With a long Labor Day weekend on the horizon, I asked co-founders Jeremy Duffy and Devin Kelly to tell us about their growing business.

Q: You already have a successful brewery in Pawtucket. Tell us what made you decide to expand to Warren.

Duffy: The short answer: We don’t think it’s a stretch to assume a whole lot of Rhode Islanders would enjoy drinking a beer on the water.

The longer answer: We opened our Pawtucket brewing campus in 2017, and fortunately, it’s worked out. We developed great, long-term relationships with a number of brewing partners, and our beer hall, outdoor beer garden, and special events spaces quickly evolved into popular spots for craft beer lovers in Rhode Island and around the region.

That early success gave us the confidence that we could bring The Guild Brewing Company’s model and community atmosphere to other locations. Last year, we expanded to Providence with our outdoor beer garden along the Providence River, and now we’re excited to join the fast-growing food and beverage scene in Warren.

Q: In Pawtucket, you don’t just brew your own beer. You provide brewing services to other companies. Should we expect the same in Warren?

Kelly: We will be brewing beer in Warren, but the big difference from Pawtucket is scale. Our Pawtucket campus features a 100-barrel brewing system, which is one of the largest craft beer systems in the nation. That system is exclusively used to brew, package, and distribute our partners’ brands. The Pawtucket facility also has a 10-barrel system that our team uses to brew The Guild Brewing Company branded beers.

In Warren, we have a small-batch, 7-barrel system that will help The Guild Brewing Company’s brewmasters brew new, innovative beers.

Q: It feels like new breweries are popping up all over New England, especially in Rhode Island. At the same time, we’re seeing a surge in non-beer products, like alcoholic seltzers. Give us a prediction on the future of beer in the US.

Duffy: We can make as many predictions as we want, but the future of the industry is going to be up to the customer. You hit on two macro trends:

1) New breweries keep popping up because there’s strong demand for physical spaces where consumers can purchase their favorite beers directly from the source, and

2) All of these breweries, ourselves included, are constantly evolving to keep up with changing consumer tastes.

Hard seltzers have shown incredible growth over the last decade or so as consumers look for lighter alternatives. At the same time, craft beer drinkers who fell in love with the community on the back of, say, their favorite New England IPA are now expecting more options like craft lagers or stouts. Moving forward, brewers will continue coming up with great beers, and customers’ tastes will continue to change. Our goal, and our job, at The Guild Brewing Company is to listen.

Q: What’s next for The Guild? Are you scouting any other locations in the region?

Kelly: We’re going to take some time to exhale, and think about what comes next. One thing we know for sure is that, whatever our next steps are, our goal is to continue adding some sort of real value to the craft beer community at large. The opportunity to meet, work with, or simply pour beers for so many passionate, interesting people has been one of the joys of our careers – and we want to keep that going.

⚓ Warren’s longtime assistant fire chief, Brian Remy, was killed and another man was injured when the president of the Italo-American Club opened fire on them at the bar on Thursday afternoon. Read more.

⚓ Warwick made up to $386,000 in “excess payments” to firefighters for unused sick time between 2013 and 2018, according to a long-awaited report released Thursday. Read more.

⚓ Two-and-a-half months after the Rhode Island Blood Center first described the situation as an emergency, the blood shortage in the state is still a huge problem. Read more.

⚓ A small community of photographers share eerie, otherworldly images of Rhode Island’s abandoned places with their thousands of followers on social media. Read more.

⚓ The Globe’s editorial board just endorsed Andrea Campbell for mayor of Boston. Read more.

⚓ Providence writer Phil Eil has a fantastic essay on how stand-ups and other funny people are performing a revolutionary service for public health by laughing about depression. Read more.

⚓ With their backs against the wall, the Red Sox delivered one of the high points of the season. Read more.

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island on Sept. 9 for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ Get ready for a full lighting of WaterFire in downtown Providence on Saturday evening.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

The East Side of Providence is home to a future Supreme Court justice, future US House speaker, and about four future governors (just ask them). But first, it has a special state Senate election.If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to trailblazing Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson about the value of having diverse viewpoints on the bench. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Tuesday.

