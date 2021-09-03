Invasive fish species found in Canton reservoir last week

Possession and release of snakeheads is illegal in Massachusetts, as introducing exotic fish to local waterways can harm native species and spread disease, officials said in a statement.

MassWildlife officials said Friday that the snakehead caught in Reservoir Pond on Aug. 27 was likely abandoned by an owner when it grew too big for its aquarium.

A fisher in Canton reeled in an unusual catch last week — a northern snakehead, an invasive fish species that is illegal to own in Massachusetts, according to the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

This catch makes the fifth confirmed snakehead caught in Massachusetts waters since 2002, officials said.

Advertisement

MassWildlife has found no evidence of snakehead reproduction in state waterways to date — snakeheads will pursue bait and lures, so the low number of the invasive fish caught in Massachusetts is reassuring, officials said. But in states like Maryland, snakeheads have become top predators, harming delicate aquatic ecosystems, state officials warned.

“While we are fortunate that snakeheads have not taken hold here in Massachusetts, this recent discovery highlights the need to focus on monitoring, education, and enforcement efforts to prevent the introductions of exotic species,” MassWildlife Assistant Director of Fisheries Todd Richards said in the statement.

Northern snakeheads are originally native to Eastern Asia but started appearing in American waterways in 2002, according to the National Invasive Species Information Center.

Snakeheads are easy to confuse with native fish such as the bowfin and the burbot, state officials said, releasing a chart that shows physical differences among the species. Fishers who catch a snakehead are asked to keep the fish, kill it, and contact MassWildlife at mass.wildlife@mass.gov or 508-389-6300.

Under no conditions should a suspected snakehead be taken to another location before it is identified, officials said.

Northern snakeheads are not to be confused with other fish native to Massachusetts, like the burbot and bowfin. Mass Division of Fisheries and Wildlife





Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.