Mass. resettlement agencies prepare to welcome an influx of Afghan evacuees

Worcester is prepared to take 300 to 350 evacuees, Mayor Joseph M. Petty said Thursday. And the International Institute of New England, one of the groups that contracts with the federal government for resettlement services, is making plans to assist about 150 evacuees, most likely in the Lowell area.

Charity officials expect as many as 1,000 Afghans fleeing the turmoil following the Taliban takeover to resettle in Massachusetts.

While Massachusetts awaits official word on whether Afghan evacuees will be resettled in the state, local charities and resettlement agencies already have begun preparing for their arrival in the coming weeks and months — searching for housing, raising money, and forming welcome committees.

“We do not know when these arrivals might begin; we’ve heard everything from a couple of weeks to a couple of months,” said Caroline Rowe, managing director of the Institute’s Lowell office.

Last month, as the Taliban swept into power, the Institute was focused on helping local Afghans get paperwork and documentation in order for friends and families trying to get out of Afghanistan, Rowe said.

“But now we are really shifting on-the-ground support to how we are going to support these families when they arrive,” Rowe said in a telephone interview.

“We are really working on securing housing, securing support, making sure we are staffed ... we are hiring two new Afghan case specialists who speak Dari and Pashto to provide additional support to these families.”

The United States has begun resettling tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees, many of whom worked for the US military during the 20-year war. Most of the early arrivals are being initially housed at military installations around the country.

Last month, Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts stands “ready to assist Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America.” The state has not announced any specific plans.

Most evacuees won’t be eligible for public benefits because they’ll be coming to the country on “humanitarian parole” status — a designation short of full refugee status. But each person will receive a cellphone and $1,250 cash, along with housing, furnished and ready to move into. The International Institute of New England will provide translation services and help finding jobs and getting drivers’ licenses. Each child will be given a new backpack and will receive help enrolling in school.

The housing, pocket money and cell phones are paid for through the federal contract. Everything else — furnishings and linens, backpacks and school supplies — is paid for through donations, Rowe said.

Since 2014, the Institute has helped relocate about 330 Afghans, the majority settled in Lowell — making it a natural fit for the new arrivals, Rowe said.

“We do have a great network of landlords in and around the Lowell area who trust us, who like us, who like working with us, and enjoy housing our clients,” Rowe said.

The same with employers. A network of trusted, and trusting, employers, primarily in health care and manufacturing, also stand at the ready in the Lowell area, she said. The institute also provides job-readiness courses, as well as training for certified nursing assistants.

Catholic Charities of Boston is also preparing for the arrival of Afghans, apartment hunting in Chelsea, Revere, Dorchester, Hull, and Plymouth, said Marjean Perhot, director of refugee and immigrant services for the non-profit.

“Right now the real focus is on ensuring that people do have a place to sleep and have their most basic of basic needs met,” Perhot said.

Finding housing is no small challenge because of high rents, she said. “We rely a lot on immigrant landlords who are excellent in helping to realize how important it is to give another newcomer a start.”

Because numbers aren’t yet certain, Perhot declined to estimate how many Afghan evacuees Catholic Charities of Boston might expect, but they’ll be here soon. “We’re guessing sometime in early September,” she said.

Catholic Charities is partnering with Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston to raise money for the evacuees.

CJP established the Fund for Afghan Immigrants and Refugees Aug. 24 and so far has raised approximately $100,000.

In 2017, CJP raised $640,000 to provide legal support for immigrants coming to the southern borders of the United States from Latin America.

“Our job is to stand at the ready, whether it’s 20 families, 50 families, 75 families, and we know that those resources will be put to immediate and good use,” said Sarah Abramson, CJP’s vice president of strategy and impact.

Once the difficult task of securing housing has been accomplished there’s still plenty more to do, she said.

“After we find those homes, we fill them with things that transform them from a house to a home,” Abramson said. “We don’t just want people coming to bare walls. We want them coming to a warm and inviting space. Fundraising is the fuel for all of this.”

Sometimes housing doesn’t always come through in time, said Perhot, of Catholic Charities. That’s when extended-stay hotels with kitchenettes, Airbnb rentals, and host families with room to spare come into play.

“We want them to have some stability when they get here, this is sort of the last leg of the journey, we’d like them to be able to be in an apartment,” Perhot said. “When we don’t find housing before arrival there is a bit of a scramble to make sure those needs are met in an alternative situation.”

In Rhode Island, refugee groups are preparing to help up to 250 Afghan evacuees now that Governor Daniel J. McKee has told President Biden they are welcome in the state.

“Even though we are a small state, we can make a big difference,” said Omar Bah, executive director of the Refugee Dream Center.

On Wednesday, a small group of Afghan families already living in Rhode Island met to prepare to welcome new evacuees that are expected to arrive soon. They said they know all too well what it’s like to be plucked from the place where you’ve lived your whole life and plopped down in the middle of a new, unfamiliar land.

“You are working for 30 or 40 years, you have a house, and the next day you have nothing – just the dress you have on,” said Saddiqa Alizada, a Warwick resident who arrived from Afghanistan five years ago.





