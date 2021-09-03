Michelle Wu soars ahead in Boston mayoral race, new poll finds

Wu had 30 percent of the support of respondents in the poll, trailed by Acting Mayor Kim Janey with 15 percent; City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George with 13 percent; and City Councilor Andrea Campbell with 11 percent. The poll was released Friday morning by the research and action groups Policy for Progress and MassINC.

City Councilor Michelle Wu has soared ahead in the race for Boston mayor, according to new poll results that show her with twice the level of support of her rivals with just over a week before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

The poll, the first to show a candidate reach 30 percent of support in a race with five major candidates, could give Wu a boost of confidence in the final days of the campaign, and a year to this weekend after her run for mayor was first announced.

Earlier this week, Campbell received the support of the Globe editorial board, which called her the best candidate for mayor.

But the polls have consistently shown Wu ahead, with Janey and Essaibi George in an essential jump ball for second place.

An Emerson College/7News poll last week showed Wu with 24 percent of the support of 600 likely Boston voters, followed by Essaibi George with 18 percent, Janey with 16 percent, and Campbell at 14 percent. John Barros, the city’s former chief of economic development, drew just 2 percent in that poll.

