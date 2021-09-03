Police investigating multiple robberies downtown

The victim reported to police that he was walking in the area of 224 Tremont St. about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 7 when he was surrounded by three men believed to be in their twenties, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating several recent unarmed robberies in downtown Boston, including one in August in which a man’s phone was stolen and fraudulent charges were made to his financial accounts, officials said Friday.

Police say one of the men “forcibly took” the victim’s cellphone and fled. He later returned and held the phone to the victim’s face to unlock it with the Face ID feature, according to the statement. The victim told police his financial accounts had been compromised with several charges when he checked the next day.

Police are urging people to take extra steps to protect information on their mobile devices. Authorities suggest locking your device and financial applications with passcodes, avoiding automatic logins, and being vigilant of your surroundings while using a mobile device.

