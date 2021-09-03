Somerville seeks to extend eviction moratorium through Nov. 30

“We are still in a health crisis and this is one important way we can keep our most vulnerable safe,” Curtatone said in a statement.

The move, announced by Mayor Joseph Curtatone, would stretch the city’s ban through Nov. 30. It comes one week after the Supreme Court struck down a nationwide eviction moratorium and Biden administration officials encouraged municipalities to initiate bans of their own.

Officials in Somerville moved on Friday to extend the city’s temporary ban on evictions, pending approval from the Somerville Board of Health.

The moratorium in Somerville has been in place since the early throes of the pandemic in March 2020, and officials there have repeatedly extended it, citing ever-fluctuating COVID-19 cases. The ban, they say, offers residents a sense of financial security in a pandemic-stifled economy.

The city’s board of health will consider the extension at its Sept. 9 meeting. The moratorium in Somerville would otherwise expire on Sept. 15.

“The Somerville eviction moratorium prevents the physical removal of tenants from their homes,” the statement said. “While landlords may file notices to quit and seek court orders for evictions, Somerville tenants may not be removed from their homes while this pandemic protection is in place.”

Somerville follows shortly behind Boston, which on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on evictions.

Somerville has distributed more than $2 million in rental assistance throughout the pandemic, according to the statement. Those funds, the statement said, are a lifeline to both residents and tenants.

“We also understand that while we use this tool to protect the health of our residents, we must also minimize financial impacts to our property owners, some of whom are also struggling,” the statement said.

