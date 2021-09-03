fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two Boston doctors among victims of Connecticut jet crash

By The Associated PressUpdated September 3, 2021, 28 minutes ago
A firefighter near the wreckage of a Cessna Citation 560X aircraft that crashed into a building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc. in Farmington, Conn., and caught fire on Thursday after taking off from nearby Robertson Airport in Plainville, Conn.
A firefighter near the wreckage of a Cessna Citation 560X aircraft that crashed into a building at the manufacturing company Trumpf Inc. in Farmington, Conn., and caught fire on Thursday after taking off from nearby Robertson Airport in Plainville, Conn.Mark Mirko/Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut were identified Friday as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots.

Police in Farmington said Courtney Haviland, 33, her husband, William Shrauner, 32, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The pilots were William O'Leary, 55, of Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, Farmington police Lt. Tim McKenzie said.

“The Farmington Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the four passengers who died in this tragic crash,” McKenzie said in a statement.

Advertisement

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the scene of the fiery crash Friday. The cause remains under investigation.

The Cessna Citation 560X took off just before 10 a.m. on a flight headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. McKenzie said there appeared to be some type of mechanical failure during takeoff.

The jet contacted the ground a short distance from the runway and crashed into a building at Trumpf Inc. The impact set off chemical fires inside the building. Two employees suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Boston Globe video