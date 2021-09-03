Two Boston doctors among victims of Connecticut jet crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut were identified Friday as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots.

Police in Farmington said Courtney Haviland, 33, her husband, William Shrauner, 32, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.

The pilots were William O'Leary, 55, of Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, Farmington police Lt. Tim McKenzie said.