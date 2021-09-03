Two Boston doctors killed in Conn. plane crash

Haviland, a Connecticut native, and Shrauner, who hailed from Oklahoma, both studied medicine at Cornell University and received their medical degrees from Weill Cornell Medicine in 2016, records show.

The two physicians were identified as Dr. Courtney Haviland, 33, and her husband, Dr. William Shrauner, 32. The remaining two victims were the pilots of the Cessna Citation 560X that crashed into a manufacturing company building, Farmington police said. Police identified the pilots as William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, Conn., and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, Conn.

Two Boston doctors, a married couple in their early 30s, were among the four people killed Thursday morning in a small jet crash in Farmington, Conn.

Haviland had been working at Mass. General on a Medical Simulation Fellowship, according to the hospital website, which says such fellowships are “designed for individuals who seek dedicated expertise in simulation-based medical education theory and practice and who wish to play a leadership role in the field.”

A Mass. General spokesman, reached Friday afternoon, said he was looking into further information regarding Haviland’s time at the hospital.

Shrauner, meanwhile, had recently been working as a cardiology fellow at Boston Medical Center. According to his LinkedIn page, his earlier residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital had lasted from 2016 to 2019. The website for the Boston University School of Medicine, which is affiliated with BMC, listed Shrauner’s medical interests as cardiac critical care, preventive cardiology, and geriatric cardiology.

In a statement Friday, Boston Medical Center offered condolences to the loved ones of Shrauner and Haviland.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our cardiology fellows, Dr. Will Shrauner, and his wife, Dr. Courtney Haviland,” the hospital said. “Will, a second year fellow at Boston Medical Center, was well known as an outstanding educator, physician, colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with Will and Courtney’s family and loved ones.”

In March of 2016, the Weill public relations team posted an article to the school’s website recounting how Haviland and William Shrauner had received good news that spring on Match Day, when medical school graduates learn where they’ve been accepted to residencies.

On Match Day 2016, the story said, just one week after the couple’s engagement, Haviland was offered a pediatric residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, while Shrauner had landed a residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for internal medicine.

“It’s nice to have a face on the future,” Haviland said in the 2016 article. “It’s starting to feel real. It’s going to be hard to leave here.”

Records show the couple had married in June 2017 in Boston and had sold a home on Beacon Hill last year and purchased a place in the Seaport.

The crash that killed the couple and the two pilots remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Cessna Citation 560X took off from the Robertson Airport just before 10 a.m. on a flight headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Authorities said there appeared to be some type of mechanical failure during takeoff.

The jet contacted the ground a short distance from the runway and crashed into a building at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturer. The impact set off chemical fires inside the building. Two employees suffered minor injuries, officials have said.

