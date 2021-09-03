Warren, R.I., in ‘state of shock’ after assistant fire chief killed in shooting

Remy, 66, was shot and killed Thursday at the Italo-American Club. Another man, 41-year-old Jason Furtado, also was injured in the shooting. Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Michael Ouellette, opened fire on Bristol police, who returned fire. Ouellette was found dead shortly after. Many details about the shooting, including what led up to it, have not been released.

“To me, he was part of the fabric of the community,” said Tony DeSisto, the town solicitor in Warren for 30 years. “If something needed to be done or somebody needed to pitch in, you could see him there.”

WARREN, R.I. — The town of Warren is reeling after Brian Remy, a longtime resident and assistant fire chief, was shot and killed Thursday.

Advertisement

Now, the small East Bay town is in a “state of shock,” said DeSisto, the solicitor.

“Brian loved the town of Warren,” DeSisto said.

Warren’s volunteer fire departments often hold clambakes and, in the winter, clam boils. It’s a tradition that makes Warren the sort of town that it is. Remy was a constant presence.

“Nobody enjoyed them more than him,” DeSisto said.

Remy was born, raised, and educated in Warren, where he also served on the sewer commission, which was at one point an elected position. His father, Robert, who died in 2018, also was involved in town affairs.

Little is known so far about Ouellette. Police said they were familiar with him, but not because of a criminal record — only because Warren is a small town. Ouellette lived on Water Street. He was the president of the Italo-American Club, police said. He listed his occupation as a landscaper on his marriage certificate in 2011.

Friends of Remy said they are not sure if the two men knew each other, and were also not familiar with Ouellette.

Advertisement

Jan Malik has been close friends with Remy since their time at the Mary V. Quirk School. They’d play basketball together, and Remy would throw the ball at the backboard with such force that they called him “Rocket Richard,” like the hockey player.

“He was a great guy,” Malik said. “He did a lot for this community.”

Malik, the Warren Department of Public Works director who is also a former state representative in the area, said he last spoke with Remy about 10 days ago. Remy was talking about retiring.

Malik is not familiar with the suspect or with the other person who was shot, and doesn’t know why Remy was at the club that day.

“What went down — this community, I don’t think will be the same for a long time,” Malik said. “This stuff doesn’t happen in Warren. Or shouldn’t happen in Warren. And it sure shouldn’t happen to a friend.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.