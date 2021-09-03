Woman, two men, arrested after police chase from Milford to Westborough

Gilman-Vorm, who was driving the truck, and Geyer also had outstanding warrants for their arrest, Milford police said.

Jessamine Gilman-Vorm, 37, of Marlborough; Anthony Geyer, 29, of Framingham; and Ronald Carson, 52, of Natick, face drug and other criminal charges after they allegedly threw narcotics out the window of a rented box truck while trying to evade police, Milford police said in a statement.

A woman and two men were arrested Friday after they allegedly led police on a chase that began in Milford and passed through at least four communities before ending in Westborough, officials said.

All three are charged with possession of a class B substance, conspiracy to violate a controlled substance law, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, Milford police said. Gilman-Vorm is also charged with multiple motor vehicle violations, Milford police said.

Milford police had attempted to stop the truck, which had Arizona license plates, for alleged motor vehicle violations at 2:10 p.m., Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail. The truck did not stop for police and instead drove onto the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound, Procopio said.

State Police tried to find the truck, which then drove onto Interstate 495 north and stopped in the travel lanes before Route 9 in Westborough at about 2:19 p.m., Procopio said.

The truck ran out of gas, Westborough police said in a statement.

All three occupants got out of the truck and fled into the woods, Procopio said. They jumped a guardrail down an embankment and disappeared, Westborough police said.

Westborough K-9s were deployed and picked up a scent in a culvert pipe underneath Interstate 495 that was filled with waist-deep water, Westborough police said. One of the suspects was found hiding near a tree about a mile away.

A second suspect was arrested near Washington Street, Westborough police said.

All three suspects had been arrested by about 2:55 p.m., Procopio said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.