Worcester announces COVID-19 orders requiring masks in schools, employer reporting of cases

All public, private, parochial, and charter schools in Worcester will be required to enforce mask-wearing inside school property, including during indoor sports activities, the statement said.

Both orders will take effect Tuesday, after the Labor Day holiday, and will remain in effect until further notice, officials said in a statement.

Worcester officials announced emergency orders Friday requiring face masks be worn in all schools and instructing employers to report COVID-19 cases to city health officials in an effort to combat rising cases of the virus.

Current state mandates require face masks be worn by staff and students over age 5 in public schools and approved private special education schools, but the policies do not apply to most private schools, according to state education officials.

Advertisement

Employers across the Commonwealth were previously required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the state, officials said. Under the city’s new order, local employers will have to report new cases to the Worcester Division of Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing and quarantine procedures, officials said.

“We implore private businesses and employers to follow these regulations and further implement mask mandates for the safety of employees, customers, and patrons,” City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said in the statement.

In Worcester, the month-by-month COVID cases increased by 202 percent from June to July, and by 189 percent from July to August, the order said. Local hospitals are already at maximum capacity, according to the order, and one pediatric intensive care unit in Worcester County is full.

“Worcester, like most other cities across the U.S., is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 positivity, due in large part to the highly transmissible Delta Variant, as well as a number of breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals,” the city’s medical director, Dr. Michael Hirsh, said in the statement.

Advertisement

“While our best defense is achieving herd immunity through vaccination, masks have proven effective in protecting those who have yet to be vaccinated, are too young to be vaccinated as well as those with weakened immune systems and pre-existing conditions.”



