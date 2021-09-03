Biden orders review, declassification, and release of 9/11 documents

“When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, I am honoring that commitment.”

In doing so, Biden said he was fulfilling a promise he had made while campaigning for president, in which he had vowed, if elected, to direct the US Attorney General to “personally examine the merits of all cases” where the government had invoked state secrets privilege and “to err on the side of disclosure in cases where, as here, the events in question occurred two decades or longer ago.”

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order that would require the review, declassification, and release of classified government documents related to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The executive order directs the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the FBI’s Sept. 11 investigations. The order also requires the US Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months, Biden said.

Families of hundreds of 9/11 victims had told Biden last month that he would not be welcome at this year’s memorial events marking the 20th anniversary of the attacks unless he declassified government evidence beforehand that could link Saudi Arabia to the attack, according to a letter sent to the White House in August.

Shortly afterward, the Justice Department pledged to review evidence related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a move that an advocate for some of the families criticized as insufficient. A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Some 9/11 families immediately praised the executive order Friday. One group, 9/11 Families United, which represents more than 10,000 people affected by the attacks, said in a statement that Biden’s order “looks like a true turning point.”

“We have been fighting the FBI and intelligence community for too long,” said Terry Strada, whose husband, Tom, was killed in the World Trade Center. “There is much more work to be done to secure justice for our murdered loved ones and to rectify the immense damage the 20-year shroud of secrecy has caused, but we now are optimistic that President Biden will be helping us achieve those goals.”

WASHINGTON POST

President appoints Markell to help resettle Afghans in US

WASHINGTON — President Biden has tapped a former governor of his home state, Jack Markell, to temporarily serve as his point person on resettling Afghan evacuees in the United States, White House officials said Friday.

Markell, 60, who served as Delaware’s governor from 2009 to 2017, is a former chair of the National Governors Association and a close adviser to the president. He will be the White House coordinator of what the administration is calling “Operation Allies Welcome,” and he is expected to start next week and stay through the end of the calendar year.

Markell will work with state and local governments, the business sector, religious institutions, and nonprofit organizations to ensure the resettlement runs smoothly, officials said. Markell will also focus on interagency screening of evacuees and coronavirus precautions, which begin before Afghans arrive in the country but will require follow-up in the United States, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Markell will team up with domestic and national security policy advisers as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose agency is leading the operational effort to vet and resettle evacuees.

Biden tapped Markell because he has a record of managing complex organizations and extensive experience in the public and private sector, the officials said. He is also a former senior vice president of Comcast Corp. and Nextel Communications, and currently runs his own consulting firm.

Biden also nominated Markell in June to serve as the US ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which requires Senate confirmation.

More than 31,000 evacuees from Afghanistan landed in the United States between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, according to the Department of Homeland Security, including approximately 7,000 US citizens and legal residents who have the right to remain in the United States. But the evacuees also include nearly 24,000 “Afghans at risk,” whose legal status will have to be sorted out over time.

Pentagon officials said this week that the United States and its allies airlifted nearly 125,000 Afghans overall after the Taliban takeover of the country. Many of them are still being processed overseas, and the White House has not said how many it expects to resettle in the United States. Thousands of Afghans who worked with the Americans in Afghanistan were not evacuated, but the administration has said it is committed to getting them out of the country.

WASHINGTON POST

NYU study says misinformation gets more traffic on Facebook

A new study of user behavior on Facebook around the 2020 election is likely to bolster critics’ long-standing arguments that the company’s algorithms fuel the spread of misinformation over more trustworthy sources.

The forthcoming peer-reviewed study by researchers at New York University and the Université Grenoble Alpes in France has found that from August 2020 to January 2021, news publishers known for putting out misinformation got six times the amount of likes, shares, and interactions on the platform as did trustworthy news sources, such as CNN or the World Health Organization.

Ever since “fake news” on Facebook became a public concern following the 2016 presidential election, publishers who traffic in misinformation have been repeatedly shown to be able to gain major audiences on the platform. But the NYU study is one of the few comprehensive attempts to measure and isolate the misinformation effect across a wide group of publishers on Facebook, experts said, and its conclusions support the criticism that Facebook’s platform rewards publishers that put out misleading accounts.

The study “helps add to the growing body of evidence that, despite a variety of mitigation efforts, misinformation has found a comfortable home — and an engaged audience — on Facebook,” said Rebekah Tromble, director of the Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, who reviewed the study’s findings.

In response, Facebook said that the report measured the number of people who engage with content, but that is not a measure of the number of people that actually view it (Facebook does not make the latter number, called impressions, publicly available to researchers).

“This report looks mostly at how people engage with content, which should not be confused with how many people actually see it on Facebook,” said Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne. “When you look at the content that gets the most reach across Facebook, it is not at all like what this study suggests.”

He added that the company has 80 fact-checking partners covering more than 60 languages that work to label and reduce the distribution of false information.

WASHINGTON POST




