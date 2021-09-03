Death toll reaches at least 47 in Northeast after remnants of Hurricane Ida pound the region

More deaths could be linked to the downpour, which ended Thursday. As New Jersey’s fatality total rose to 25 overnight Thursday — all related to flooding — Democratic Governor Phil Murphy said he expected that number to grow. Six people in the state remained missing.

At least 47 people were killed after torrential rain pounded New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, ripping through buildings, sparking massive flooding, and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

PHILADELPHIA — The death toll from Ida continued to swell Friday, a day after the hurricane-turned-tropical storm swept through the Northeast on a destructive path north from Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.

“While the weather may be good and while the floodwaters may have receded, we’re still not out of the woods,” Murphy said Friday on NBC’s “Today” show.

Since Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, at least 60 storm-related fatalities have been reported across eight states. Roughly 10 tornadoes also touched down, including one that caused the Northeast’s first-ever “tornado emergency,” the most dire type of alert the National Weather Service can issue. President Biden flew to Louisiana on Friday to assess the extensive damage the hurricane wrought there.

In the Northeast, at least 13 people were killed in New York City, with another three dead elsewhere in New York. Five people in the Philadelphia area and one person in Connecticut were also confirmed dead.

Among those killed were a 69-year-old man whose car was swept away by the storm, a family of three and a neighbor at an apartment complex, and a veteran sergeant with the Connecticut State Police.

Donald Bauer, 65, and his wife were driving to their home in Perkiomenville, Pa., in heavy rain Wednesday when he drove into floodwaters in Bucks County. The flooding was deeper than he expected, and water poured into the vehicle, said his father, Victor Bauer. Soon, the SUV began to sink.

Kate Bauer escaped from the passenger’s side but couldn’t save her husband, Victor Bauer said. First responders tried to pull the car from the raging waters but said the conditions were too dangerous.

They returned at 6 a.m. Thursday and found Donald Bauer dead inside the car. The Bucks County coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning.

Those who survived the storm faced burning buildings, roads resembling rivers, a stalled New York City subway system and water pouring into their basements. A New York City police detective swam to a neighbor’s house when his car broke down in a flood. Another man was rescued by helicopter from his car’s roof, where he climbed as water surged around him.

On Friday, Biden approved emergency declarations for New York and New Jersey, freeing federal resources to aid the storm response.

The destruction in those states came after Ida walloped the Gulf Coast, where Louisiana has grappled for 16 years with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. While Ida was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane after landing Sunday near Port Fourchon, La., the storm proved even deadlier about 1,200 miles away in the Northeast.

New Jersey and New York officials linked the tragedy to climate change and promised to improve infrastructure ahead of future storms. On Friday, New York Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said an hour-long period of rain Wednesday night shattered a record set just a few weeks earlier.

“Things that we were told are once in a century are now happening regularly,” he said at a news conference. “But bluntly, they’re also getting worse. It is an entirely different reality.”

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that “record-breaking floods are the new normal” and said she had asked staff to draft an “after-action report” to examine the state’s preparation for the storm.

“No longer will we say, ‘Yeah, that won’t happen again in our lifetime,’” Hochul told reporters Friday. “This could literally happen again next week.”

The New York City subway system and Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line returned to mostly normal service Friday, although Amtrak reported some weather-related delays.

Northeast of Philadelphia, Bucks County officials were so overwhelmed by the destruction that they asked municipalities to survey the damage to their own areas and report back to them.

“This damage was so widespread, our limited staff couldn’t get to all of it,” said James O’Malley, a spokesman for the county’s emergency services department.

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Tom Wolf told reporters that the failure of a major pump allowed the Schuylkill River to overflow onto Interstate 676, one of Philadelphia’s main arteries.

“We’re all astounded by the devastation,” Wolf said of the region.