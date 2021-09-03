N.H. Governor Chris Sununu in hospital, still feeling flu-like symptoms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was in the hospital on Friday, still feeling flu-like symptoms and days after he tested negative for COVID-19 three times, his chief of staff said.

“Governor Sununu is being evaluated by Portsmouth Hospital this morning as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week," Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said in a statement. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating.