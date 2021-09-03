‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley, face of pro-Trump Capitol riot, pleads guilty

On Friday, Chansley in a deal with prosecutors pleaded guilty to one of six charged counts: corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding, a joint session of Congress meeting to certify the 2020 presidential election.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, 33, became of the most visible participants in the storming of the US Capitol, captured in news coverage worldwide chanting, praying, and shouting, “Mike Pence is a f****** traitor” while holding a flag-draped spear at the vice president’s presiding desk in the Senate chamber, writing a note, “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!”

The bare-chested man photographed on Jan. 6 standing on the Senate dais in horns, fur-lined headdress, and red-white-and-blue face paint pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of Congress in the Capitol riots, potentially facing three to four years in prison.

A former actor and self-described QAnon conspiracy follower, Chansley faces an estimated prison term of 41 to 51 months under advisory federal guidelines at sentencing Nov. 12, US prosecutor Kimberly Paschall said.

“That is really what happened? . . . And you are in fact guilty?” US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth asked at a plea hearing in federal court in Washington.

“Yes, your honor,” said Chansley, who appeared by video-teleconference from a low-security federal prison complex in Littleton, Colo., where he was taken for psychiatric evaluation in July.

Chansley became the 51st person to plead guilty among 600 charged so far in the Capitol breach, which authorities said contributed to five deaths, assaults against 139 police officers, and forced the evacuation of lawmakers.

Known as the “QAnon Shaman,” Chansley’s case highlighted the role played by the bizarre far-right QAnon conspiracy theory cult in radicalizing some would-be insurrectionists.

The FBI has reported that more than 20 self-identified QAnon adherents were arrested in the riot, and one, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot by police while breaching a barricaded House Speaker’s Lobby door. QAnon’s unidentified online “prophet” had promised in thousands of cryptic posts since 2017 that former president Donald Trump was leading a spiritual war against a cabal of Satan-worshipping “global elites” and “deep state” international child-sex traffickers who control the world, a struggle that followers believed would culminate in the mass roundup, trial, and execution of enemies in an event called “the Storm.”

Using the name Jacob Angeli and in costume, Chansley was repeatedly photographed and interviewed in 2020 at pro-Trump rallies, often carrying a sign that read, “Q sent me.”

“When you really do enough research, it all ties together,” he told the Arizona Republic about QAnon.

In social media posts before the riot, Chansley advocated for “identifying and then hanging those he believes to be traitors within the United States government,” according to court documents. FBI agents say that in interviews with them, Chansley said he had plans to go to the Arizona Capitol and that he might engage in similar acts in the future.

In plea papers, Chansley admitted being among one of the first 30 rioters inside the US Capitol building, entering through a broken door on the first floor of the Senate side at about 2:14 p.m. after others smashed through adjacent windows.

The invasion triggered the evacuation of House and Senate members, as well as Pence, who had refused Trump’s pleas to block the vote certification. At 2:16 p.m., Chansley challenged police through a bullhorn, demanding that lawmakers be brought out.

Chansley ignored police orders to leave the building, making his way instead to the Senate gallery and floor, which he occupied from 2:52 p.m. to 3:09 p.m., prosecutors said.

Men — some wearing helmets, camouflage gear, waving Trump flags, and carrying zip ties — dropped to the floor, rifled through desks, stole papers, and described an “information operation” against the government.

As recorded on video by a New Yorker reporter, a police officer urged the men to step away from “the sacredest place” in the Capitol.

“I’m gonna take a seat in this chair, because Mike Pence is a f****** traitor,” Chansley replied, handing his phone to another participant to have his photo taken, before beginning a shouted group prayer.

In plea papers, Chansley admitted giving thanks for the opportunity “to allow us to send a message to all the tyrants, the communists, and the globalists, that this is our nation, not theirs, that we will not allow America, the American way of the United States of America to go down.”

He went on to say “[t]hank you for allowing the United States of America to be reborn. Thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, the globalists, and the traitors within our government.”

Attorney Albert Watkins acknowledged that his client “is ironically and forever linked as the face of January 6th,” but said he suffered from mental illness. A US Navy veteran who served as a supply clerk seaman apprentice from 2005 to 2007, Chansley was kicked out for refusing an anthrax vaccine.

Military medical records supported the findings of a recent court-ordered evaluation the US Bureau of Prisons, which showed that while the defendant is mentally competent, he suffers from personality disorders exacerbated by pandemic lockdowns over the eight months he has been jailed pending trial, Watkins said.