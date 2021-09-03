The camera is our witness to police corruption

I was reading “When police lie, the innocent pay. Some are fighting back.” (Page A14, Aug. 29) when I was struck by this phrase: ”Disparities between officers’ descriptions and what people see have become more common with the expansion of body cameras and cellphone videos.” Well, that’s one way of putting it. In short, the disparities between officers’ accounts and those of defendants have always existed. Now, thanks to technology, everyone can see when police lie. So now we have to question whether our system of justice can ever have been called fair or just.

That’s the fault not of the suspects and witnesses but rather of the police departments and police unions. If either cared about the state of justice in our country, they’d be busy devising a system by which corrupt police would be caught and dealt with. Why? Because it’s those officers who are the ones undermining our justice system.