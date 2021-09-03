High court’s atrocious inaction on Texas abortion law sends confusing signal

The unwillingness of the US Supreme Court to review Texas’ new restrictions on abortions (“High court lets Texas bar most abortions,” Page A1, Sept. 2) is both an atrocious inaction by the court and another confusing signal about the right of the state to control one’s own body vs. that of individual freedom. How many of the same people, in Texas and elsewhere, who insist that the state has the right to mandate what a woman can or cannot do regarding having a baby are, at the same time, proclaiming the rights of individuals to abstain from vaccination?

Indeed, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed an executive order that bans the government from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, whether or not the vaccines have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Abbott’s overall attitude is reflected in the Texas vaccination rate: With only 47.6 percent of its population fully vaccinated, it is in the bottom half of states.