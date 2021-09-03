The high price of vaccine resistance

In his column “Should the unvaccinated pay the price for their folly?” (Ideas, Aug. 29), Jeff Jacoby is so off base, a Little League pitcher could pick him off. Bad decisions such as the motorcyclist without a helmet, the person engaging in unprotected sex, or the liver recipient who drinks to excess by and large affect only the individual decision-maker. The person in the hurricane’s path who refuses to evacuate might put others at risk in the rescue process, but if resources are thin or the attempt would be too dangerous, the evacuee may be left high and dry.

If you choose not to get vaccinated and then become sick, it puts hospital workers needlessly at risk. They have a right to a safe workplace. Their children have a right to be safe. If a child gets COVID-19 from an unvaccinated parent and then goes to school, large swaths of children may have to quarantine. Many lives would be disrupted.

The coronavirus has chosen the unvaccinated as its path for survival. Every legal measure available to reduce the ranks of COVID’s “army” should be employed.

Philip Kling

Wayland





Those who refuse the shot become a draw on our scarce resources

Jeff Jacoby sets up a straw man in arguing against the suggestion that the unvaccinated should pay the price for their folly. The examples he cites — the injured motorcyclist, transplant patient, hurricane victim, and junk-food eater — do not threaten the greater public good. Those who refuse to get vaccinated, contract COVID-19, and then need hospitalization are using resources that are often urgently needed by others.

MaryDana Gershanoff

Lincoln





We’ve tried the carrot — time for the stick

Jeff Jacoby argues that “denying needed health care to punish someone for making unwise choices is terrible public policy.” But he glosses over three facts that should change the debate.

First, one specific proposal — charging anti-vaxxers extra for health insurance — is not the same as denying them health care. In fact, health insurers offer financial incentives all the time for people to live healthy lifestyles. That is the carrot, this is the stick.

Second, with our hospitals massively overextended because of COVID cases, we are de facto rationing health care right now. Why not put people who willfully put themselves in harm’s way at the end of the line?

Third, and most important, anti-vaxxers are not just endangering themselves; they are endangering all of us and severely damaging our country. Unless we mandate that people receive vaccines, there has to be some mechanism for encouraging people to be responsible to the rest of us.

Paul Criswell

Wellesley