Madame Vice President, use your voice to fight for abortion rights

While Afghan women and girls await their fate at the hands of the Taliban, American women face a different kind of threat — albeit less horrific in the immediate sense. Yet both involve freedom to be a woman and to control one’s destiny.

It feels like America has been fighting all week — overseas in Afghanistan and at home in Texas.

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. The law allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban. And there are no exceptions for rape or incest. The law has brought a major challenge to women and their access to abortion as enshrined in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal.

Texas joins other states with highly restrictive abortion laws. Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio have also passed “fetal heartbeat” laws that ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected on an ultrasound scan.

So what needs to happen immediately to protect the reproductive rights of women?

First, we need a national champion for women — and for the rights of all human beings to control their bodies. We need a strong woman who is in a position of power to stop Texas and other states from rolling back Roe v. Wade.

Who is that woman? Vice President Kamala Harris — the perfect leader at this perilous moment.

Throughout her public life, Harris has been a staunch supporter of a woman’s right to choose. While in the Senate, she maintained a 100 percent rating from the reproductive rights group NARAL. According to NARAL’s website — they highly rate “candidates who make women’s health care, including abortion access, a priority.”

Harris was one of several cosponsors of the 2019 Women’s Health Protection Act, which was reintroduced in June and would protect the right to access abortion care. She also got behind the EACH Woman Act, which would effectively undo the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds directed toward abortions, such as through Medicaid, by ensuring coverage for abortion under public insurance plans.

At a 2019 town hall event, she said, “Are we going to go back to the days of back-alley abortions? Women died before we had Roe v. Wade in place. On this issue, I’m kind of done.”

When asked about the future of Roe v. Wad, during the 2020 presidential campaign, Harris responded, “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision about her own body. It should be her decision.”

After dropping out of the race, Harris reiterated her position and lauded then-candidate Joe Biden for his support. “As states across our nation continue to attack reproductive rights, especially abortion, it’s more important than ever we have a president who will defend and expand these rights,” she tweeted. “As president, @JoeBiden will codify Roe v. Wade and protect the constitutional right to choose.”

And when Biden and Harris won the election, Planned Parenthood wrote on its website: “Planned Parenthood has champions in the White House again.” It added: “Our country’s leaders once again understand that abortion is health care.”

But there is one problem with this leadership strategy: Harris has been missing in action of late. Since she took office, she has yet to hold even one formal solo press conference.

It is starting to become noticeable that the vice president is not noticed — often standing silently next to the president or dispatched away from the action. Last week, Harris was sent to Vietnam and Singapore amid the chaos in Afghanistan. Despite the importance of women and girls to the story of Afghanistan, America’s first woman vice president, and first of South Asian heritage, had nothing to say.

There is little point in speculating about the reasons for the vice president’s low public profile. It may be a reflection of how tightly the reins of power are often held by a White House in the first year of office when a new president is consolidating power. The power of communications is not always shared.

What’s more important than why Harris is not more visible is how to change that dynamic. The vice president must be unleashed on both domestic and foreign policy issues — starting with the rights of women at home and abroad.

Harris should give a big speech on women. Then she should go out across the country and the world and give it again and again. Grab back the microphone, Madame Vice President. Women and girls are too important in the United States and around the world to ignore. Find your voice — and use it.

This is your moment: Seize it.

Tara D. Sonenshine was the undersecretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs from 2012 to 2013.