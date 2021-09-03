Home of the Week: A new town house near a park, Tufts, and the Green Line (eventually)

Year built 2021

Square feet 2,224

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water Public

Condo fee $143 per month

Taxes $7,734 (estimated)

Here’s a green reason or two why buyers should consider this new town house: its location near Tufts Park and within walking distance of Ball Square Station, a Green Line stop the MBTA is slated to build. The home is also about a 10-minute walk from Tufts University.

The town house (one of two units) was built on an existing foundation. It all starts with a 22-foot-long farmer’s porch with a white railing and a rock accent wall. Inside, there’s the living room to the left, a stairway straight ahead, and a combined kitchen and dining area on the right.

The kitchen has a wide-plank cherry floor and white, raised-panel cabinetry with black knobs and handles. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The kitchen/dining area measures nearly 450 square feet and is a study on how to marry white and gray without making it look sterile. The raised-front cabinetry is white and extensive, but the countertops are white quartz with gray marbling. The island, which basks in the glow from two smoky-glass globe pendant lights, has a waterfall edge, seating for three, cabinetry, a microwave, and vertical millwork that lends visual interest and matches the wide-plank cherry floor that runs throughout the space. The kitchen/dining area also features natural wood open shelving, picture-frame wainscoting, crown molding, a gray-and-white penny tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), a Sputnik light fixture over the table, recessed lighting, and a coffee/dry bar with a wine fridge.

Located down a short hallway, the living room offers picture-frame wainscotting, crown molding, recessed lighting, cherry flooring, and a slider to a private deck, patio, and fenced-in backyard.

A half bath completes this floor.

The stairs snake up to the second floor, which encompasses three bedrooms, two full baths, and a laundry closet with full-size appliances.

The owner suite clocks in at 374 square feet, a hefty investment for those who pay the bills made to feel even more significant with a vaulted ceiling, a skylight, three windows, a wide-plank cherry floor, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and a 41-square-foot walk-in-closet, a second closet, and storage over the bathroom. That en-suite bath offers ceramic tile flooring in a playful pattern of various shades of gray, as well as modern wood cabinetry topped with quartz and dual sinks with black faucets. The shower sits behind a sliding black-framed door and is clad in ceramic and gray glass tile.

The owner suite bath boasts dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The other two bedrooms on this floor are 179 and 131 square feet. The bigger of the two has a window and a closet, while the smaller comes with a double-door closet and two windows. They share a bathroom with a single vanity topped with quartz, as well as recessed lighting, a window, and a shower-tub combo that needs a shower curtain but has a pretty gray and white ceramic tile surround. The flooring is ceramic tile.

The basement is finished and offers two column-free spaces totaling some 500 square feet and two substantial walk-in closets. The flooring is concrete with an epoxy finish. The town house comes with two heating and air-conditioning zones and two tandem parking spaces.

Mark Krasnyansky of Boon Realty Advisors at eXp Realty Boston has the listing. As of press time, an offer with contingencies has been accepted on the property.

The town house was built on an existing foundation. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The living room has recessed lighting, picture-frame wainscoting, crown molding, and a cherry floor. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The owner bedroom is 374 square feet and feels even more expansive because of the vaulted ceiling. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The dining area shares an open space with the kitchen. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The secondary bedrooms share a full bath with a single sink and a tub/shower combination. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The home's second bedroom is 179 square feet. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The finished basement offers two column-free spaces totaling about 500 square feet and two substantial walk-in closets. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The deck off the living room leads to a flagstone patio and a fenced-in backyard. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

The third bedroom (131 square feet) is set up as an office. Robert Pessolano/Pessolano Photography

