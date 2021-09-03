Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and others react to the death of former Patriot David Patten

Belichick said it breaks his heart to hear that Patten has died at such a young age. He added that he’s grateful to have coached him and called him an essential person and player in Patriots history. Without Patten, Belichick said, the Patriots would not have been Super Bowl champions.

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, and many others expressed their condolences following the passing of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten at age 47.

In four seasons with the Patriots, David Patten had 165 receptions for 2,513 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He said he especially appreciates Patten for his professional journey, noting that he epitomized the unheralded, self-made player who defied enormous odds to get to where he did.

“I can speak for anyone who had the pleasure to be around David that his work ethic, positive energy, and character were elite,” Belichick said, via a release from the team. “My deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Full statements from Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, also said he’s heartbroken by the news. He pointed out that Patten was a devout Christian who followed his passion after football and founded his own ministry, transitioning from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher.

Kraft also noted that Patten was instrumental in three Super Bowl titles, particularly Super Bowl XXXVI.

“Our sincerest sympathies are with his wife, Galiena, his family and all who are mourning David’s tragic and untimely death,” Kraft said in the release.

Here’s how other former coaches and teammates reacted to the news:



















