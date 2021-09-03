Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton announced Thursday on his verified Instagram account that he tested positive for COVID-19 while on his honeymoon.

Clifton posted an Instagram story shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday of his wife, Amanda, laying on a hotel room couch with sunglasses and a mask on. The caption read: “When you get covid on your honeymoon and your wife hates you for the very first time.”

The Bruins had no comment.