Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton announced Thursday on his verified Instagram account that he tested positive for COVID-19 while on his honeymoon.
Clifton posted an Instagram story shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday of his wife, Amanda, laying on a hotel room couch with sunglasses and a mask on. The caption read: “When you get covid on your honeymoon and your wife hates you for the very first time.”
The Bruins had no comment.
Clifton’s announcement comes the same day the NHL released strict punishments for unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus. Under the new protocols, a team is able to suspend a player without pay for each day he is unable to participate in club activities.
Advertisement
It is unclear if Clifton is vaccinated.
According to Instagram, Clifton and Amanda were married Aug. 21 in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.
The Bruins have not announced a start date for preseason training, but the team’s first preseason game is scheduled for Sep. 26 against the Capitals.
Matt Porter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.