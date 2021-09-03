Celtics to trade guards Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards to Grizzlies for forward Juancho Hernangomez

The Celtics have agreed to trade guards Kris Dunn and Carsen Edwards to the Grizzlies in exchange for forward Juancho Hernangomez, a league source confirmed.

Hernangomez, 25, is entering the second season of a three-year, $21 million contract, but the final season is non-guaranteed, as Boston continues to focus on maintaining future roster flexibility. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves last season and is a career 35.1 percent 3-point shooter. Hernangomez was traded to Memphis last month in the deal that sent veteran guard Patrick Beverley to Minnesota.

Edwards, the 33rd overall pick of the 2019 draft, was unable to establish a consistent role in his two seasons with the Celtics. Boston was hopeful that he could provide bursts of bench scoring, but he made just 30.2 percent of his 3-pointers. The high point of his Boston career came in a game that did not count, when he drilled eight 3-pointers in the third quarter of a preseason win against the Cavaliers as a rookie.

The Celtics now have 15 players under contract for this season, including veteran forward Jabari Parker, whose deal is nonguaranteed. Training camp opens on Sept. 28.

