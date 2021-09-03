C.J. Stroud leads No. 4 Ohio State past Minnesota in opener

Chris Olave had touchdown catches of 38 and 61 yards, and Garrett Wilson scored on a 56-yard reception that gave Ohio State the lead for good at 24-21 midway through the third quarter. Less than three minutes later, Haskell Garrett grabbed a fumble from a strip-sack that Zach Harrison delivered on Tanner Morgan and ran it in for a 32-yard touchdown.

The Buckeyes flashed their five-star speed with two 70-plus-yard scores in the opener, one early on a run off right end by Miyan Williams and one late on a third-down screen to true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Day, starting his third full year on the job, is 24-2 overall and 16-0 in conference games.

C.J. Stroud passed for 294 yards and four touchdowns in his debut as the Ohio State starter and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes kept coach Ryan Day unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 45-31 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave had a pair of touchdown catches in Thursday's win. Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

More painful for the Gophers than their fade down the stretch was the loss of star running back Mo Ibrahim, who hurt his lower right leg late in the third quarter, limped off and did not return. The second team preseason Associated Press All-American had 30 carries for 163 yards and two scores, both giving the Gophers the lead.

Advertisement

Ohio State trailed at halftime (14-10) for the first time in a regular season game under Day, who took over for Urban Meyer. The Buckeyes have won 12 straight games over the Gophers and 28 of 29.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14 — Grayson McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and Coastal Carolina scored on its first seven possessions against The Citadel at Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers were among the biggest surprises last season, going 11-1 and winning the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division after being picked last in the preseason.

Advertisement

McCall, last year’s Sun Belt offensive player of the year, directed an efficient, dynamic offense that scored touchdowns the first four times it had the ball. After a field goal to close the opening half, the Chants scored TDs on its first two series of the third quarter.

McCall completed 16 of 19 passes before coming out early in the third quarter. Reese White had scoring runs of 4 and 16 yards, before McCall, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, connected with Javion Heiligh on a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 28-0.

Heiligh had six catches for 133 yards, and Shermari Jones also had two touchdowns and ran for 100 yards.



