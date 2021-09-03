Despite another off-field hit, Red Sox continue to take care of business with third straight win

Jarren Duran wasn’t playing center field, so the outfield had to be adjusted. With Kiké Hernández and Xander Bogaerts also on a COVID-related injury list that now is eight players deep, the infield was already patched together.

Three hours before the Sox were set to start their homestand against Cleveland, he was shuffling the lineup he had set not long before.

As manager Alex Cora found out another one of his players was showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, it became clear how much was out of his hands as the Red Sox continue to push for a playoff spot.

Keeping their heads above water was getting as difficult for the Sox as it’s been to keep a consistent lineup on the field.

Still, they managed to keep their heads above water. They’ve won three in a row, and eight of their last 12 after pulling out an 8-5 win Friday over Cleveland.

They stayed eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and three games ahead of the Oakland A’s — who squandered a pair of big leads in a walkoff loss in Toronto — for the second spot in the wild card race.

After the Sox let an early lead slip away, Kyle Schwarber came through with a tiebreaking two-run double off Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan in the seventh inning, putting them ahead 5-3.

After a pair of strikeouts, Alex Verdugo was walked intentionally to bring up Hunter Renfroe. The move by the Indians backfired when Renfroe blasted a three-run shot into the first row of the Monster seats in left-center. Renfroe’ s 27th homer of the season was the fourth of the night for the Sox. They’ve hit four homers in a game 13 times this season — the most in baseball — and have won each time.

Ryan Brasier made his season debut and gave up a two-out run in the eighth on a pair of singles and a walk, but Garrett Whitlock came on to get a flyout to end the threat.

Cleveland made it interesting in the ninth, getting to Whitlock for three hits — including an RBI single by José Ramírez that made it 8-5 and brought the tying run to the plate with one out. But Whitlock struck out Franmil Reyes and Bradley Zimmer to end it.

The Sox grabbed the lead almost instantly, when Schwaber jumped on a 0-1 curveball from Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill and ripped it to straightaway center for a leadoff homer. It was Schwarber’s 29th of the season, his fourth since joining the Sox before the trade deadline and his eighth career homer to lead off a game.

Kevin Plawecki tacked on to the lead in the second with a solo homer into the Monster seats.

Starter Nate Eovaldi gave the Sox 6⅓ innings and largely kept Cleveland quiet. He gave up a solo homer to Ramírez in the fourth inning, but the Sox got the run back in the bottom half when Jonathan Araúz lifted a 2-1 sinker from Quantrill to right-center for another solo homer that made it 3-1.

But Eovaldi ran into trouble in the seventh. Bobby Bradley tagged him for a one-out single and Austin Hedges followed up by jumping on a 0-1 fastball and shooting it into the Monster seats for a game-tying two-run homer.

Eovaldi gave up runs on three hits and two walks and struck out nine before handing the ball over to Adam Ottavino.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.