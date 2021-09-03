EMass cross-country: Carmen Luisi of Hollison, Nathan Lopez of St. John’s Prep headline Runners to Watch

Ella Bates, Weymouth — Now a freshman, Bates ran beyond her years as an eighth-grader in 2020. She won all of her dual meets, earned Bay State Conference Herget Division MVP, and finished ninth among D1 runners in the MSTCA Cup (19:36.6 5K).

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — Augustyn burst onto the scene as a freshman, becoming a Globe All-Scholastic and finishing sixth in D1 at the MSTCA Cup invitational meet with a 19:26.2 5K time.

Summer Bejarano, Silver Lake — The senior is coming off a strong season in which she earned Globe All-Scholastic honors while finishing eighth in the Frank Mooney Invitational (19:27.2 5K) and 12th in the MSTCA Cup (19:57).

Advertisement

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — She won the Frank Mooney Invitational (18:40.3 5K) and finished first in D2 at the MSTCA Cup (18:55.9) en route to 2020 Massachusetts Gatorade Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year honors as a freshman.

Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — A two-time All-Scholastic, the junior highlighted her 2020 campaign by finishing 10th in the Frank Kelley Invitational (19:48.7 5K) and seventh in the Frank Mooney Invitational (19:25).

BOYS

Sam Burgess, Framingham — A standout sophomore last year, Burgess ran a personal best of 16:10 in the 5K at the MSTCA Cup, placing sixth. He was an All-Scholastic honorable mention in cross country last year, and also track and field, in which he was the 2-mile champion in the Bay State Conference.

Peter Clifford, Marblehead — In his junior season Clifford placed 11th at the MSTCA Cup with a personal best in the 5K of 16:20, and was an All-Scholastic honorable mention. He also placed 16th at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — Lopez comes into his junior year as the top returner from last year’s MSTCA Cup, where he placed second and ran a personal best of 15:53 in the 5K. He has been an All-Scholastic in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Advertisement

Kyler McNatt, Needham — In his junior year McNatt placed sixth at the Frank Kelley Invitational and eighth at the MSTCA Cup, where he ran a season-best 16:14 5K. He was also a Globe All-Scholastic in 2020. In his sophomore year he ran a personal-best 16:06 at the “Battle of the Border.”

Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep — Slated to be the No. 2 runner this year as a senior for the talented St. John’s Prep team, Tuttle was an All-Scholastic honorable mention last year, and ran a personal best of 16:19 in the 5K at the MSTCA Cup, where he placed ninth.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.