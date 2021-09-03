fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS-COUNTRY | RUNNERS TO WATCH

EMass cross-country: Carmen Luisi of Hollison, Nathan Lopez of St. John’s Prep headline Runners to Watch

By Ethan Fuller and Oliver Glass Globe Correspondent,Updated September 3, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Carmen Luisi, the 2020 Massachusetts Gatorade Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year, returns for her sophomore season for Holliston.
GIRLS

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan — Augustyn burst onto the scene as a freshman, becoming a Globe All-Scholastic and finishing sixth in D1 at the MSTCA Cup invitational meet with a 19:26.2 5K time.

Ella Bates, Weymouth — Now a freshman, Bates ran beyond her years as an eighth-grader in 2020. She won all of her dual meets, earned Bay State Conference Herget Division MVP, and finished ninth among D1 runners in the MSTCA Cup (19:36.6 5K).

Summer Bejarano, Silver Lake — The senior is coming off a strong season in which she earned Globe All-Scholastic honors while finishing eighth in the Frank Mooney Invitational (19:27.2 5K) and 12th in the MSTCA Cup (19:57).

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — She won the Frank Mooney Invitational (18:40.3 5K) and finished first in D2 at the MSTCA Cup (18:55.9) en route to 2020 Massachusetts Gatorade Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year honors as a freshman.

Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — A two-time All-Scholastic, the junior highlighted her 2020 campaign by finishing 10th in the Frank Kelley Invitational (19:48.7 5K) and seventh in the Frank Mooney Invitational (19:25).

BOYS

Sam Burgess, Framingham — A standout sophomore last year, Burgess ran a personal best of 16:10 in the 5K at the MSTCA Cup, placing sixth. He was an All-Scholastic honorable mention in cross country last year, and also track and field, in which he was the 2-mile champion in the Bay State Conference.

Peter Clifford, Marblehead — In his junior season Clifford placed 11th at the MSTCA Cup with a personal best in the 5K of 16:20, and was an All-Scholastic honorable mention. He also placed 16th at the Frank Kelley Invitational.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — Lopez comes into his junior year as the top returner from last year’s MSTCA Cup, where he placed second and ran a personal best of 15:53 in the 5K. He has been an All-Scholastic in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Kyler McNatt, Needham — In his junior year McNatt placed sixth at the Frank Kelley Invitational and eighth at the MSTCA Cup, where he ran a season-best 16:14 5K. He was also a Globe All-Scholastic in 2020. In his sophomore year he ran a personal-best 16:06 at the “Battle of the Border.”

Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep — Slated to be the No. 2 runner this year as a senior for the talented St. John’s Prep team, Tuttle was an All-Scholastic honorable mention last year, and ran a personal best of 16:19 in the 5K at the MSTCA Cup, where he placed ninth.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.

