Former Patriots receiver David Patten dies at 47

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated September 3, 2021, 33 minutes ago
David Patten scores on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002.
David Patten scores on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002.Grossfeld, Stan Globe Staff

David Patten, one of the most clutch receivers in Patriots history, has died, his agent, Sam Gordon, confirmed to The State newspaper in South Carolina Friday. Patten was 47.

The cause of Patten’s death has not been confirmed, though George Moore Jr., who posted on social media that he is the former player’s cousin, said Patten died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.

Patten was a key contributor on New England’s first Super Bowl-winning team in the 2001 season. He caught a touchdown pass in the AFC Championship game against the Steelers from Drew Bledsoe, and then hauled in Tom Brady’s first career postseason scoring strike in Super Bowl XXXVI against Rams.

Patten played four seasons for New England (2001-04) as part of a 12-year NFL career. He also played for the Giants, Browns, Redskins, and Saints.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

