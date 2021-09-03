Game 137: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

It sure feels like the tide may be turning for the Red Sox. Their 4-0 win over the first-place Rays followed the news that there were no new positive tests for COVID on Thursday. For all of their recent struggles, the Sox still managed to split the series with the Rays, and finished their road trip 4-3.
The Sox hope to keep the momentum going when they return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Cleveland Indians, who have won four in a row and trail the Red Sox by 7½ games in the race for the wild card.
Lineups
INDIANS (67-64): TBA
Pitching: RHP Cal Quantrill (4-2, 2.93 ERA)
RED SOX (77-59): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (10-8, 3.71 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Indians vs. Eovaldi: Bobby Bradley 2-2, Andrés Giménez 2-4, Austin Hedges 0-3, Daniel Johnson 0-2, Oscar Mercado 0-1, José Ramírez 1-11, Franmil Reyes 2-4, Amed Rosario 0-4, Myles Straw 2-6, Bradley Zimmer 1-2.
Red Sox vs. Quantrill: Jonathan Araúz 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-2, Jarren Duran 0-4, J.D. Martinez 2-3, Kyle Schwarber 2-8, Travis Shaw 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-5, Christian Vázquez 1-2.
Stat of the day: In his last four starts, Eovaldi has a 1.85 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 24 ⅓ innings, but has won just once.
Notes: Dalbec won American League rookie of the month honors Thursday after hitting .339/.431/.774 with seven homers … Eovaldi is 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA in seven career appearances (four starts) against Cleveland … Quantrill had a quality start in his first career outing against the Red Sox last Saturday, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in seven innings. Since his last loss on June 6 at Baltimore, the 26-year-old has gone 4-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 85 innings over his last 16 games, including 15 starts.
