Game 137: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

It sure feels like the tide may be turning for the Red Sox. Their 4-0 win over the first-place Rays followed the news that there were no new positive tests for COVID on Thursday. For all of their recent struggles, the Sox still managed to split the series with the Rays, and finished their road trip 4-3.

The Sox hope to keep the momentum going when they return to Fenway Park for a six-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Cleveland Indians, who have won four in a row and trail the Red Sox by 7½ games in the race for the wild card.