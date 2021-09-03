Giants to retire Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary depth on the eve of the regular season, acquiring cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. Witherspoon spent the first four seasons of his career in San Francisco after being taken in the third round of the 2017 draft ... The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister , three days after Buffalo surprisingly released the fifth-year pro. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Hollister has 74 receptions for 652 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with New England (2017—18) and Seattle (2019-20). He signed with Buffalo earlier this year ... New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder was placed on the COVID-19 list , making his status for the opening game uncertain.

The New York Giants are going to retire the No. 92 jersey of Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan this season. The ceremony will take place on Nov. 28 at MetLife Stadium at a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Strahan spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants and was the captain of their 2007 Super Bowl championship team. He was a four-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001 when he set the league’s single-season record with 22 1-2 sacks. “Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” says John Mara , the Giants president and chief executive officer. Strahan’s jersey will be the second retired by the Giants this season. On Sept. 26, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will have his No. 10 removed from circulation when the Giants host the Atlanta Falcons. The two retirements will increase to 12 the jersey numbers never again to be worn by Giants players. The others are No. 1 ( Ray Flaherty ), 4 ( Tuffy Leemans ), 7 (Hein), 11 ( Phil Simms ), 14 ( Ward Cuff and Y.A. Tittle ), 16 (Gifford), 32 ( Al Blozis ), 40 ( Joe Morrison ), 42 ( Charlie Conerly ), 50 ( Ken Strong ) and 56 (Taylor). Strahan owns the franchise career record with 141 1-2 sacks. It was the fifth-highest total in NFL history when he announced his retirement on June 9, 2008. It is currently the sixth-highest total.

BOXING

COVID KO’s De La Hoya for Sept. 11 bout

Oscar De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It would have been his first fight since being stopped by Manny Pacquiao in 2008. The former boxing champion posted a video online of himself in a hospital bed, saying he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated. “I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up,” De La Hoya said. De La Hoya, who has been a boxing promoter since retiring, was to have fought the 44-year-old Belfort at 185 pounds, 40 pounds heavier than he was for his loss to Pacquiao.

BASKETBALL

LaMarcus Aldridge coming out of retirement to join Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets , five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat. Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007. Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft. He played for Portland and San Antonio before originally signing in Brooklyn in March.

SOCCER

‘Grave concerns’ over FIFA’s biennial WCup push

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has “grave concerns” about FIFA’s plans to stage World Cups every two years and is astonished by the lack of consultation by Gianni Infantino’s governing body, according to correspondence obtained by The Associated Press. Responding to a letter from Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain, Ceferin backed the group’s “extremely valid and important” concerns about the potential damage caused to domestic and regional competitions from doubling the frequency of World Cups. The push by Infantino to transform the international calendar so every year would feature a men’s or women’s World Cup is opening up a new rift with UEFA at a time when the financial impact of the pandemic is being felt across global football ... Kelechi Iheanacho’s two goals gave Nigeria a winning start in its bid to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 thanks to Iheanacho’s first-half double, and fellow former African champions Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana also won on a day the heavyweights avoided any major upsets.

MISCELLANY

Nathan Chen to compete at Skate America

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas. Chen, who has won the last five US titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games. Also competing at Skate America will be defending national champion Bradie Tennell in the women’s event. Other Americans competing will be Amber Glenn and Audrey Shin ... The Detroit Red Wings signed Filip Hronek to a three-year, $13.2 million ... Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson agreed to a six-year, $29.85 million contract.