Jarren Duran latest Red Sox player to land on COVID-related injured list

Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple A Worcester to take Duran’s place on the roster.

Duran, who was originally set to play center field and hit seventh, had to remain away from the team as he waited for test results.

The Red Sox had reason to believe they were in the clear after a flurry of COVID-19 cases in the clubhouse throughout the week, but rookie outfielder Jarren Duran had to be pulled from the lineup Friday night after experiencing symptoms that required testing.

The Sox have had seven other players and two staff members test positive since last Friday, along with one player and one staff member being identified as close contacts.

Duran’s symptoms came a day after the Sox returned no positive tests Thursday as they wrapped up their road trip with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiké Hernández originally went on the COVID-19 related injury list Aug. 27. Christian Arroyo was identified as a close contact and was also placed on the COVID list along with strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose, who tested positive Sunday.

Reliever Martín Pérez and closer Matt Barnes were both placed on the COVID list Monday. Reliever Josh Taylor was named as a close contact to Barnes and was placed on the COVID list the next day along with reliever Hirokazu Sawamura.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night’s game in Tampa and placed on the COVID list that day along with Yairo Muñoz.

Sox manager Alex Cora was hesitant to think about when any of them might make a return, but said Hernández was “feeling better” and could hopefully return by the start of next week. Arroyo could be back by the middle of the week and Bogaerts could return by the end of the week, Cora said.

“That’s where we at right now,” Cora said. “But things might change.”

With the bullpen running thin, righthanders Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold could be depth options from Triple A Worcester.

“We’ve got to be prepared,” Cora said.

Despite the outbreak, the Sox still managed to go 4-3 on their recent seven-game trip. then arrived in Boston late Thursday night to start a six-game homestand with three games against the Indians.

Cora decided to push the Sox pregame schedule back to give players time to settle in.

“It’s one of those weekends, we recognize we have to make sure we keep them off their feet,” Cora said. “But at the same time, it’s been a very challenging week for them, as far as everything else. So we pushed everything back. And now, the less time we spend together the better, which is ironic enough, right?

To account for Duran’s late scratch, Cora moved Alex Verdugo to center field, with Kyle Schwarber in left and Bobby Dalbec in right.

Managing Whitlock and Richards

The Sox bullpen has had to carry a heavy workload, but Cora didn’t want Cleveland manager DeMarlo Hale to expect the series opener to be a light day.

Both Garrett Whitlock and Garrett Richards were available in relief Friday night.

“I called DeMarlo this morning and said the two righties are up. They’ll be ready, " Cora said.

While Richards is a veteran who has churned out innings as a starter and a reliever, Whitlock is going through the grind for the first time as a rookie. Cora asked him to throw two innings Wednesday night against the Rays. It was the fourth time since July that Whitlock has had to get at least six outs in an appearance.

Cora said it’s important for him and Richards to be transparent about the righthander’s usage down the stretch.

“I think communication is very important because he’s never been through this,” Cora said. “So honesty is part of the equation, not because you want to post means that you can post.

“He’s been very honest about it the last few weeks, and we take it day by day with him and how he feels and also thinking ahead. Like, ‘OK, he went two today. If we use him for one, we might lose him for three [games].’ So we start doing the math and whatever it makes sense for the group, we’ll go with it.”

Lefthander Hernandez progressing

Darwinzon Hernandez threw live batting practice Friday and will throw another live BP session Sunday as the lefthander continues to recover from a right oblique strain that’s had him on the injured list since July 31.

“He feels good,” Cora said. “He’ll throw another one on Sunday, and then we’ll see what we’re going do with him. He feels close to 100 percent. He threw the ball well. Obviously, it’s a lot different in the live BP with the adrenaline and all that. But we’ll do it again on Sunday and I do believe he’ll be with us soon, to be honest with you.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.