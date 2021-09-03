Mac Jones’s Patriots teammates explain what he does on the field to excel: ‘He plays like a vet’

“I mean, Mac Jones, he’s going to be that guy,” cornerback J.C. Jackson said Thursday afternoon. “He’s a rookie, but he plays like a vet. The way he reads defenses, the way he steps up in the pocket and delivers the ball. He’s improved since the first time I saw him.”

But Patriots players on both sides of the ball have offered some additional insights into what makes Jones, the 15th pick in this year’s draft, a promising young player.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots coach Bill Belichick stayed tight-lipped Wednesday when asked questions about his decision to release veteran Cam Newton and crown rookie Mac Jones the starting quarterback.

According to linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Jones has started studying elements of the defensive playbook in order to see how some of the plays work conceptually. The move earned him major points with Hightower, who called Jones a “real smart dude.”

“He’s going to go over the edge,” Hightower said earlier during training camp. “I give him credit for that, because not a lot of young guys would see that as an opportunity and he did that on his own. You can take that for what it’s worth. The kid works hard. I’ll leave it at that.”

One specific thing that has stood out to Jones’s teammates is his ability to operate at the line of scrimmage, starting with dissecting the defense pre-snap.

Defensive back Jalen Mills said Thursday he has noticed that Jones often can already detect what the defense is showing and then communicate necessary adjustments to the offense — an important aspect of the quarterback position.

“There may be a motion, or you see a guy flinch where it may be a blitz, and you see him go to the line of scrimmage and make a different type of check,” said Mills. “That’s what you want to see from not only a young guy, but your quarterback in general.

“They have predicated call, and he sees that the defense is attacking them in a certain type of way and he changes the whole offense to a play that helps him get in a better position.”

For wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, those pre-snap adjustments are extremely apparent during the team’s two-minute offense. Bourne said Jones is “very relaxed” while making his reads and going through his progressions to find the open receiver.

“We’re moving fast, but it’s slowed down,” said Bourne. “For him to see what’s going on to make the play change, that’s what’s key. And he’s seeing it well, so he’s putting us in the best position to make the plays.”

Mac Jones has the ability to move through progressions in a way that slows the game down for him, according to receiver Kendrick Bourne. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

That ability has been particularly impressive to 35-year-old Brian Hoyer, who started his NFL career with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan State in 2009.

“There’s a lot being thrown at the quarterback position in this offense,” Hoyer said. “He’s always asking a lot of good questions. Sometimes I’ll say something, and he looks at me like, ‘Yeah, I got it, I got it.’ So, it’s like ‘OK man, you got it.’ And sure enough, he does.

“I go out there and he makes a call and I’m like, ‘Man, there’s no way I would have made that call as a rookie quarterback.’ Just to have the confidence and the knowledge to go out there and execute it. So, he’s done a great job.”

Jones will make his debut in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12. The Patriots will resume their preparations Monday.

“From just what I’ve seen through camp and these last few days, he’s locked in,” Bourne said. “For any starter, I think you feel that pressure, but he’s built for it, man, since [Alabama]. I think he’s more ready than anybody even really knows.”

