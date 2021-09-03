The playoff picture: Here’s where the Red Sox stand with one month left

A recent COVID-19 outbreak led to eight players missing time because they returned positive tests or were close contacts. Even so, the Red Sox managed to salvage a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays despite a shorthanded roster.

With one month left in the regular season, the Red Sox are in the playoff picture but are far from guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

Where they stand now

The Sox, who have 26 games left in the regular season, will try to preserve their position as the second wild-card team or leapfrog the Yankees.

Catching the Rays, who are 6½ games up on New York and 8 up on the 77-59 Red Sox, is unlikely. But ESPN gives the Red Sox an 81 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Other wild-card contenders

The Athletics are two games behind the Red Sox for the wild card, and the Mariners (4 games), Blue Jays (5), and Indians (7½) are in the mix.

Despite their 14-19 record since July 29, the Red Sox are still in a good spot. They’ve won seven of their last 11 and appear to be regaining their form even as they cope with the ripple effects of the COVID outbreak.

“They understand that teams go through stuff like that,” manager Alex Cora told reporters. “It’s not the first team that has a COVID issue, but there have been teams that went through this and then they took off, right?

“Hopefully this is our ‘taking off’ and we can play solid baseball all the way through September and get to October to play in October.”

What’s next

The Red Sox will host the Indians and Rays at Fenway Park over the next six days.

They have a day off next Thursday, then get the White Sox and Mariners on the road, the Orioles, Mets, and Yankees at home, and the Orioles and Nationals on the road to close the regular season Oct. 3.

The next three series, all against American League contenders, could be pivotal. Going 6-3 or 7-2 would boost their chances considerably, but even taking five games would help.

The series against the Yankees from Sept. 24-26 could be crucial for playoff implications, particularly if the A’s gain ground.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Red Sox a 70 percent chance of making the playoffs and 2 percent chance of winning the World Series. Baseball-Reference.com is right around those same marks, at 71.2 percent to make the playoffs and 2.9 percent to win it all.

FanGraphs is more in line with ESPN, putting the Sox’ odds at 81.4 percent to make the playoffs. It predicts 92 wins for the Sox and bumps their chances of winning the World Series to 6 percent.

The Red Sox made the playoffs six of seven years from 2003-09 (with two World Series wins in that time), missed out three years in a row, won the World Series in 2013, were left out two years straight, made it three in a row (with another World Series win in 2018) and have missed the last two seasons.